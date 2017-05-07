Tour & News

WATCH: Perez made a putt he thought he missed, and his reaction was fantastic

Josh Berhow
an hour ago
Yes, Pat, it went in!
@PGA Tour Twitter

Pat Perez never thought his birdie putt had a chance, but that made it even sweeter after it found the cup anyway.

Playing the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, Perez faced a fast birdie putt from 13 feet on the par-4 16th. After he hit his putt, he started the dreaded disgusted/angry/frustrated/early walk toward the cup as he thought his putt didn't have a chance of dropping.

But, of course, it did drop in. Perez, surprised, looked down at the cup like a toddler, then raised his arms and played to the crowd.

The birdie moved Perez to eight under for the tournament. Check out the video below via the PGA Tour.

