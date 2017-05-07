Tour & News

WATCH: John Daly's victory celebration was exactly what you would expect from John Daly

GOLF WIRE
Sunday May 7th, 2017
0:39 | Extra Spin
Watch John Daly Golf Shirtless To Celebrate His 50th Birthday

John Daly is a winner again, and he celebrated like it.

Daly won the PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational on Sunday in Texas, and it was the 51-year-old's first victory since the PGA Tour's 2004 Buick.

Daly struggled closing — he bogeyed the final three holes — but he still edged Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III by one. Afterward, Daly was greeted by his fiancee, Anna Cladakis, and fellow pros who showered him in champagne. Check out the video below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN