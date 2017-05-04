16 two-man teams will compete in six-hole matches for the top prize at GolfSixes.

Just one week after the Zurich Classic changed up the typical format of the PGA Tour event, Golf Sixes is looking to do the same on the European Tour.

The event that takes place this weekend at the Centurion Club in St. Albans — just north of London — will feature 16 two-man teams from 16 different countries competing on a specially-designed 6-hole course.

The 16 squads are split into four round-robin groups, playing three matches apiece on Saturday. Each hole won is worth a point, and the team with the most holes won will win the match. A match victory is worth three points, while a draw is worth one and a loss worth zero. The top two teams from each of the four groups will then reach the knockout matches on Sunday. If you’re following the math correctly, yes, that means just two days of golf.

For a visual explanation, check out this video provided by the European Tour.

The lineup of teams is as follows:

England: Chris Wood, Andy Sullivan

USA: Paul Peterson, David Lipsky

France: Alexander Levy, Gregory Bourdy

Scotland: Richie Ramsay, Marc Warren

Spain: Pablo Larrazabal, Alejandro Canizares

Thailand: Thongchai Jaidee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Australia: Sam Brazel, Scott Hend

Belgium: Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Detry

South Africa: Darren Fichardt, Brandon Stone

Denmark: Thorbjorn Olesen, Lucas Bjerregaard

Wales: Bradley Dredge, Jamie Donaldson

Netherlands: Joost Luiten, Reinier Saxton

Sweden: Johan Carlsson, Joakim Lagergren

India: S.S.P Chawrasia, Chikkarangappa S.

Portugal: Ricardo Gouveia, Jose-Filipe Lima

Italy: Matteo Manassero, Renato Paratore