Thursday May 4th, 2017
Just one week after the Zurich Classic changed up the typical format of the PGA Tour event, Golf Sixes is looking to do the same on the European Tour.
The event that takes place this weekend at the Centurion Club in St. Albans — just north of London — will feature 16 two-man teams from 16 different countries competing on a specially-designed 6-hole course.
The 16 squads are split into four round-robin groups, playing three matches apiece on Saturday. Each hole won is worth a point, and the team with the most holes won will win the match. A match victory is worth three points, while a draw is worth one and a loss worth zero. The top two teams from each of the four groups will then reach the knockout matches on Sunday. If you’re following the math correctly, yes, that means just two days of golf.
For a visual explanation, check out this video provided by the European Tour.
The lineup of teams is as follows:
England: Chris Wood, Andy Sullivan
USA: Paul Peterson, David Lipsky
France: Alexander Levy, Gregory Bourdy
Scotland: Richie Ramsay, Marc Warren
Spain: Pablo Larrazabal, Alejandro Canizares
Thailand: Thongchai Jaidee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Australia: Sam Brazel, Scott Hend
Belgium: Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Detry
South Africa: Darren Fichardt, Brandon Stone
Denmark: Thorbjorn Olesen, Lucas Bjerregaard
Wales: Bradley Dredge, Jamie Donaldson
Netherlands: Joost Luiten, Reinier Saxton
Sweden: Johan Carlsson, Joakim Lagergren
India: S.S.P Chawrasia, Chikkarangappa S.
Portugal: Ricardo Gouveia, Jose-Filipe Lima
Italy: Matteo Manassero, Renato Paratore