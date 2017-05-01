Fans who can't make it to Florida will get a chance to experience TPC Sawgrass' most famous hole up close for the first time this year. For the 2017 Players Championship, 360 streaming video and a virtual reality broadcast will bring fans into the action at the island green 17th.

The virtual reality broadcast can be seen on Samsung Gear VR headsets using the PGA Tour VR Live app on the Oculus store, or you can access the live 360 video stream on any smartphone. There will be cameras placed at strategic locations throughout the hole: one on the tee, one in the water next to the island green, and one on the walkway to the green.

"We are excited that the Players Championship will host the PGA Tour's first live virtual reality production," said Rick Anderson, chief media officer for the PGA Tour. "We decided that executing a live VR experience on one of the most dramatic holes in golf was something that our fans would love."

Buy tickets to the 2017 Players Championship here. The tournament takes place May 11-14 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.