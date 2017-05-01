Jon Rahm: 'I've made it look easy, but it's not'

For 22-year-old rookie Jon Rahm, life is good on the PGA Tour.

Success has come fast and furious for the young Spaniard, who has racked up a win and five other top-5s over the past 11 months.

In an exclusive interview with GOLF Live's Ryan Asselta, Rahm talked about his early success, saying, "I've made it look easy, but it's not."

Rahm, who will tee it up at this week's Wells Fargo Championship, said his mindset has helped his transition from collegiate standout at Arizona State to rising star on the PGA Tour. "The more I enjoy it, the more I have fun, the better I play."

To keep things light, Rahm limits his time on the range. When he first started on Tour, Rahm said he thought he'd be grinding away for hours on end. “I don't spend countless hours on the practice range by myself, because I don't get productive."

He was productive at Torrey Pines in February, the site of his first career win.

Rahm rolled in a 60-foot eagle putt to secure the victory at the Farmers Insurance Open. Don't ask him to recall his 72nd-hole celebration, though: "When it went in, the next 10 seconds, I blacked out," Rahm said. "I didn't realize what I was doing until I was in scoring and I saw my putt and said, 'Did I really do that?'"