The tenuous slow play issue made its way to all three major professional golf tours over the weekend.

Following its spotlight on both the PGA and European tours, including the PGA Tour's first slow play penalty in 22 years, the LPGA had its own brush with sluggish play during the final round playoff at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout Sunday.

Cristie Kerr and Haru Nomura took over two hours to play the par-5 18th hole six times before the champion was crowned. Nomura birdied the 18th on the sixth try to win the tournament.

Commentator Judy Rankin noted Kerr's slow play a handful of times during the playoff. Kerr addressed the remarks on Twitter Monday, citing tough conditions and high winds.

"Sorry everyone for the slow play yesterday," Kerr tweeted. "The conditions were incredibly tough and that 18th hole is very difficult. Very tricky [with] 40mph [winds]."

Kerr was quick to point out that she wasn't the only one moving deliberately.

"Both players took a lot of time by the way and that's all I'm going to say about that," Kerr continued. "Hope everybody remains a fan of the LPGA."

Slow play has always been a heated topic, but with both the PGA and European tours acting on their players' snail-like paces, the leagues may be moving toward stricter reinforcement of pace of play rules.

