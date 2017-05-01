Tour & News

37 things all golfers should and actually can do before they die

Josh Sens
Monday May 1st, 2017
A true golf bucket list item? A tee time at the Old Course.
Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated

If you're a golfer, and you've got a bucket list, odds are that playing Augusta National is on it. There's a decent chance you'd also like to join Pine Valley and play in the Crosby Clambake with Kelly Rohrbach. Here's another idea: a list that doesn't hinge on vast wealth or fabulous connections. We've got one for you: 37 (realistic) golf-y things to do before you hit that clubhouse in the sky.
 
1. Play shoeless, like Sam Snead. It’s amazingly liberating and can actually help free up you (and your swing) to post a great score.
 
2. Donate a set of clubs to charity. The First Tee is among the many worthy organizations that will take them.
 
3. Caddie for your son or daughter.
 
4. Attend a U.S. Amateur. The players are nearly as good as Tour pros and you walk with them in the fairway. This summer would be a good time to make it happen: the Am visits an L.A. classic, Riviera, from Aug. 13-20.
 
5. Play in less than three hours. (Whaddya know, now you have time for another 18.)
 
6. Play with hickories and in plus fours. You can even make it official by playing in a hickory golf tournament, like the kind organized by playhickory.com.

Getty Images


 
7. Read the Rules of Golf. A digital version is available at USGA.org.
 
8. Play an entire round without making an excuse, talking to your ball or complaining about a result. No tips on how do that. It’s all on you.
 
9. Take a lesson. The PGA of America can direct you to your nearest pro.
 
10. Commit to a swing change. Really commit.
 
11. Concede a sliding four-footer for a half.
 
12. Play in an LPGA pro-am. It’s surprisingly affordable and the players are refreshingly affable. You’ll find the tournament schedule here.
 
13. Hit a 300-yard tee shot (even if it’s downhill, downwind and hits the cart path seven times).
 
15. Make an ace and buy everyone drinks.

Getty Images


 
16. Forget the ace. Buy everyone drinks anyway.
 
17. Stop plumb-bobbing. Please.
 
18. Attend all four majors in one year. And to max out on spectacular venues, try 2019, when you could hit Augusta National, Pebble Beach, Royal Portrush and Bethpage Black in one star-studded season. Check out future major championship venues here.
 
Party your ass off at Topgolf, Las Vegas. Wake up. Repeat.
 

Top golf has 40 locations across the U.S. and U.K., and they get about 26,000 visitors per day.
Topgolf Scottsdale
Top golf has 40 locations across the U.S. and U.K., and they get about 26,000 visitors per day.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Oklahoma City's Topgolf opened in 2015 and has hosted a few Oklahoma City Thunder players, like Russell Westbrook and former Thunder forward Kevin Durant.
Topgolf Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City's Topgolf opened in 2015 and has hosted a few Oklahoma City Thunder players, like Russell Westbrook and former Thunder forward Kevin Durant.
Courtesy of Topgolf
You don't need a low handicap to visit Topgolf. In fact, 37 percent of Topgolf guests are non-golfers, and 28 percent of its visitors play more than seven rounds of golf a year.
Topgolf Scottsdale
You don't need a low handicap to visit Topgolf. In fact, 37 percent of Topgolf guests are non-golfers, and 28 percent of its visitors play more than seven rounds of golf a year.
Courtesy of Topgolf
The Tampa Bay Topgolf is 65,000-square feet and has a 215-yard outfield for its 102 hitting bays. Florida has two Topgolfs, one is Tampa Bay and another in Jacksonville.
Topgolf Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Topgolf is 65,000-square feet and has a 215-yard outfield for its 102 hitting bays. Florida has two Topgolfs, one is Tampa Bay and another in Jacksonville.
Courtesy of Topgolf
The average group size at Topgolf is four people, and they stay for an average of two hours.
Topgolf Scottsdale
The average group size at Topgolf is four people, and they stay for an average of two hours.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Scottsdale Topgolf has 102 hitting bays on three levels. It's one of Topgolf's busiest locations, and on Friday and Saturday nights the wait to get a bay can be as long as a couple of hours.
Topgolf Scottsdale
Scottsdale Topgolf has 102 hitting bays on three levels. It's one of Topgolf's busiest locations, and on Friday and Saturday nights the wait to get a bay can be as long as a couple of hours.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Scottsdale's Topgolf has hosted stars such as Rickie Fowler, Drew Brees, Cheyenne Woods and Larry Fitzgerald.
Topgolf Scottsdale
Scottsdale's Topgolf has hosted stars such as Rickie Fowler, Drew Brees, Cheyenne Woods and Larry Fitzgerald.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Besides hitting bays, big screens and pool tables, Topgolf offers a fantastic food menu, which you can sit down to eat or grab between shots in the bays.
Topgolf Scottsdale
Besides hitting bays, big screens and pool tables, Topgolf offers a fantastic food menu, which you can sit down to eat or grab between shots in the bays.
Courtesy of Topgolf
The Scottsdale Topgolf, one of two in Arizona, has 250 HDTVs, a rooftop terrace and stage for musical guests.
Topgolf Scottsdale
The Scottsdale Topgolf, one of two in Arizona, has 250 HDTVs, a rooftop terrace and stage for musical guests.
Courtesy of Topgolf
You don't have to worry about missing a shot to order food or grab a drink. Waiters and waitresses will take your order right at your bay.
Topgolf Scottsdale
You don't have to worry about missing a shot to order food or grab a drink. Waiters and waitresses will take your order right at your bay.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Topgolf has more than just hitting bays and a bar area. They also have banquet areas available to host large groups.
Topgolf Scottsdale
Topgolf has more than just hitting bays and a bar area. They also have banquet areas available to host large groups.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Had enough of the shanks on the range? Then pick up a cue and play some pool, or one of the many other games Topgolf offers.
Topgolf Scottsdale
Had enough of the shanks on the range? Then pick up a cue and play some pool, or one of the many other games Topgolf offers.
Courtesy of Topgolf
A game of shuffleboard can serve as a tiebreaker if you are still deadlocked when your hitting bay session is over.
Topgolf Scottsdale
A game of shuffleboard can serve as a tiebreaker if you are still deadlocked when your hitting bay session is over.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Foosball, anyone? You'll never be bored waiting for your hitting bay to open up.
Topgolf Scottsdale
Foosball, anyone? You'll never be bored waiting for your hitting bay to open up.
Courtesy of Topgolf
When you check in at the main lobby, you'll notice that Topgolf is far more than a simple driving range.
Topgolf Scottsdale
When you check in at the main lobby, you'll notice that Topgolf is far more than a simple driving range.
Courtesy of Topgolf
There's spacious seating located all around Topgolf, so don't worry about finding a spot to wait for a bay.
Topgolf Dallas
There's spacious seating located all around Topgolf, so don't worry about finding a spot to wait for a bay.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Texas has eight Topgolfs. The one in Dallas has not only 74 hitting bays but three 18-hole mini golf courses and nine batting cages.
Topgolf Dallas
Texas has eight Topgolfs. The one in Dallas has not only 74 hitting bays but three 18-hole mini golf courses and nine batting cages.
Courtesy of Topgolf
You don't have to go to Topgolf to hit golf balls, either. There's enough space to accommodate groups who just want to grab a bite or drink and socialize.
Topgolf Dallas
You don't have to go to Topgolf to hit golf balls, either. There's enough space to accommodate groups who just want to grab a bite or drink and socialize.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Topgolf doesn't have to be just a night out with your buddies. It's also the perfect spot for date night.
Topgolf Dallas
Topgolf doesn't have to be just a night out with your buddies. It's also the perfect spot for date night.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Even if the bays are busy, there's several space to wait around at one of the many bars at your local Topgolf.
Topgolf Austin
Even if the bays are busy, there's several space to wait around at one of the many bars at your local Topgolf.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Right-handed or left-handed, you don't need to bring your golf clubs to Topgolf.
Topgolf Austin
Right-handed or left-handed, you don't need to bring your golf clubs to Topgolf.
Courtesy of Topgolf
Two-time Masters winner and Texas native Ben Crenshaw has hit balls at the Austin Topgolf.
Topgolf Austin
Two-time Masters winner and Texas native Ben Crenshaw has hit balls at the Austin Topgolf.
Courtesy of Topgolf
The Las Vegas Topgolf opening in May 2016 and boasts all the high-end amenities one would want in Sin City. It has four levels, two pools, 11 cabanas and VIP suites.
Topgolf Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Topgolf opening in May 2016 and boasts all the high-end amenities one would want in Sin City. It has four levels, two pools, 11 cabanas and VIP suites.
Courtesy of Topgolf
The Las Vegas Topgolf is the company's flagship location. And, of course, is has a complimentary shuttle from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.
Topgolf Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Topgolf is the company's flagship location. And, of course, is has a complimentary shuttle from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.
Courtesy of Topgolf
PHOTOS: The best photos of Topgolf
1 24
Close
expandIcon
1 24
Close

20. Sleep in the parking lot to land a tee time at Bethpage Black.
 
21. Charge every putt.
 
22. Hear a John Daly story — from John Daly. You’ll find him during Masters week, hocking merchandise at the Hooters on Washington Road.
 
23. While you’re there, scalp tickets to a practice round. For a couple of hundred bucks, you can walk Augusta National, sip $3 beers and raid the killer merchandise shop.
 
24. Play the Old Course at St. Andrews with a caddie. Here are guidelines on how to book a time.

Getty Images


 
25. Play a round, anywhere, with just three clubs.
 
26. Beat the yips.
 
27. Smoke a stogie with Miguel Angel Jimenez. Tough one, we admit. Announce your intentions by bringing him a box of Cubans to a Champions tour event.
 
28. Have sex on a golf course. (Hey, according to our polling, one in 10 of you already have!)
 
29. Have sex while watching Caddyshack.
 
30. Introduce someone to golf.
 
31. Play alternate shot.
 
32. Play the tips.
 
33. Better yet: Play the forward tees.
 
34. Sneak onto a Top 100 private course.
 
35. Compete in a tournament. It’s get your heart racing and give you a whole new appreciation for how hard golf is when you can’t take mulligans, roll the ball over and scoop up four-footers.
 
36. Really, truly trust your swing.
 
37. Really, truly don’t worry about results. Relax. Smile. This is supposed to be fun.

 

