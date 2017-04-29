Tour pro John Senden reveals that his son has been diagnosed with cancer

Australian PGA Tour pro revealed today in a statement that his 13-year-old son Jacob had been diagnosed with cancer. Senden said he has no immediate time frame for his return to the PGA Tour. He withdrew from the Zurich Classic earlier this week.

"Our son is undertaking the biggest challenge of his life thus far having been diagnosed with a brain tumor. As a family, we appreciate the support and kindness that everyone has offered us at this difficult time. Together, we will stand strong to tackle this disease and look forward to the day when Jacob is cancer free," Senden's statement reads. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love we have experienced and ask that you keep in Jacob in your prayers and hearts."