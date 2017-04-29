Tour & News

Lydia Ko withdraws from Texas Shootout with an eye infection

Saturday April 29th, 2017
World No.1 Lydia Ko withdrew from the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout because a viral eye infection today.

The Golf Channel reports that the infection in Ko's eye was exacerbated because of allergies. “Her left eye started swelling up yesterday. It got so bad, she said she couldn’t see the little white alignment line on her putter," Michael Yim, Ko's agent, said. She was given medication by a doctor but was told she could not wear contact lens for the time being. Ko shot a 73 on Friday.

It's been a tumultuous spring for Ko, who split with her newest caddie after just nine events earlier this month.

