The pros are loving the new format of the Zurich Classic

Marika Washchyshyn
20 minutes ago
Despite missing the Zurich Classic cut, Thomas Pieters and Daniel Berger seemed to enjoy themselves on the course.
A trophy hasn't yet been awarded, and already the professionals are giving the PGA Tour a pat on the back for the new, revamped Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Even some who didn't make the cut are lauding the change in format from 72-hole stroke play to a combination of foursome and four-ball team play. Following their respective missed cuts, teams of Jason Day and Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose looked back on the first two rounds as a shared experience to remember.

"We're sharing the disappointment together," said Day.

"A problem shared is a problem halved," said Rose.

The Zurich Classic's exciting new format already feels like a success

Players took to Twitter Friday to commend the event, regardless of where they finished.

"Truly believe that the Zurich Classic will be a must play event for majority of players from now," Billy Horschel tweeted. "Will only get better from here on out." Canadian Mackenzie Hughes posted: "I'm a huge fan of the new format."

With a weekend of team golf left to play, that sentiment will surely continue to grow.

