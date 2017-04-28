Despite missing the Zurich Classic cut, Thomas Pieters and Daniel Berger seemed to enjoy themselves on the course.

A trophy hasn't yet been awarded, and already the professionals are giving the PGA Tour a pat on the back for the new, revamped Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Even some who didn't make the cut are lauding the change in format from 72-hole stroke play to a combination of foursome and four-ball team play. Following their respective missed cuts, teams of Jason Day and Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose looked back on the first two rounds as a shared experience to remember.

"We're sharing the disappointment together," said Day.

"A problem shared is a problem halved," said Rose.

Players took to Twitter Friday to commend the event, regardless of where they finished.

"Truly believe that the Zurich Classic will be a must play event for majority of players from now," Billy Horschel tweeted. "Will only get better from here on out." Canadian Mackenzie Hughes posted: "I'm a huge fan of the new format."

With a weekend of team golf left to play, that sentiment will surely continue to grow.

Fun week with @cicioCASTRO hats off to @Zurich_Classic making a great event even better. — Scott Stallings (@stallingsgolf) April 28, 2017

Thanks @Zurich_Classic for running a first class event! I'm a huge fan of the new format. Look forward to being back next year! — Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) April 28, 2017

Truly believe that @Zurich_Classic will be a must play event for majority of players from now. Will only get better from here on out. — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 28, 2017

It was fun battling with my man @HV3_Golf out there. Love this event @Zurich_Classic and look forward to playing next year! #geauxtigers — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) April 28, 2017