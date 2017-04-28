20 minutes ago
Getty Images
A trophy hasn't yet been awarded, and already the professionals are giving the PGA Tour a pat on the back for the new, revamped Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Even some who didn't make the cut are lauding the change in format from 72-hole stroke play to a combination of foursome and four-ball team play. Following their respective missed cuts, teams of Jason Day and Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose looked back on the first two rounds as a shared experience to remember.
"We're sharing the disappointment together," said Day.
"A problem shared is a problem halved," said Rose.
Players took to Twitter Friday to commend the event, regardless of where they finished.
"Truly believe that the Zurich Classic will be a must play event for majority of players from now," Billy Horschel tweeted. "Will only get better from here on out." Canadian Mackenzie Hughes posted: "I'm a huge fan of the new format."
With a weekend of team golf left to play, that sentiment will surely continue to grow.
