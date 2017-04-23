WATCH: Kevin Chappell follows winning putt with epic celebration

an hour ago
1:11 | Instruction
Kevin Chappell: How to hit the 3-wood stinger
Kevin Chappell was 8 feet, 2 inches away from his first career PGA Tour victory, and when his ball found the cup the emotions finally emptied.
Chappell shot a four-under 68 to win the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, but he needed to birdie the par-5 18th to avoid a playoff against Brooks Koepka, who grabbed the clubhouse lead with the lowest round of the day (65).
But the 30-year-old Chappell didn't need a playoff. Watch his winning putt below, which was followed by an epic celebration.
Euphoria! So many emotions.@Kevin_Chappell wins the @ValeroTXOpen!
His first PGA TOUR victory. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/ok9w0AwtXY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 23, 2017