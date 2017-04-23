Kevin Chappell birdies 72nd hole to win Valero Texas Open

Kevin Chappell: How to hit the 3-wood stinger

It took him 180 starts, but Kevin Chappell is finally a winner on the PGA Tour.

Chappell birdied the 72nd hole to shoot a final-round four-under 68 and win the Valero Texas Open on Sunday at TPC San Antonio.

The 30-year-old Chappell opened the day with a one-shot lead, but he had to fight off bomber Brooks Koepka down the stretch.

Koepka birdied five holes on the front nine en route to a seven-under 65. He birdied the final hole to tie Chappell and grab the clubhouse lead at 11 under, but Chappell came up big in the clutch.

After parring the 17th, Chappell dropped in a birdie putt on the 18th to get to 12 under and edge Koepka by one.

Tony Finau and Kevin Tway tied for third at nine under.