Sunday April 23rd, 2017
Cathal Burke/VIPIRELAND.COM
Rory McIlroy is officially off the market, after marrying fiancee Erica Stoll at Ashford Castle in Ireland on Saturday evening.
While security was tight at the 350-acre estate, multiple Irish media outlets are reporting details on what is being described as the "wedding of the decade."
According to The Irish Independent, a number of celebrities attended the nuptials, including pop star Niall Horan, actor Jamie Dornan and fellow Tour players Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Paul McGinley.
Andrew Redington/Getty
Cathal Burke/VIPIRELAND.COM
The Sun
Erica Stoll
David Cannon
David Cannon/Getty
Kevin C. Cox/Getty
Erica Stoll
David Cannon/Getty Images
Erica Stoll
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Press Eye Ltd/REX Shutterstock
Erica Stoll
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
Erica Stoll
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Erica Stoll
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Erica Stoll
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
Erica Stoll
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Erica Stoll
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Erica Stoll
@JewelleryKarma Twitter
Erica Stoll
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
Erica Stoll
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Erica Stoll
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Erica Stoll
@Jennifer06931 Twitter
Meet Rory McIlroy's wife: Erica Stoll
1 20
1 20
Stevie Wonder reportedly performed, backed by a full orchestra, and followed by a fireworks display.
The Mirror reports that Ed Sheeran also serenaded the newlyweds before they depart for their honeymoon in Barbados, where they will stay in the exclusive Sandy Lane Hotel, which is co-owned by another famous wedding guest, billionaire businessman JP McManus.
McIlroy is expected to return to competitive play at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass May 9-14.
Presumably with a ring on his finger.