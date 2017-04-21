Tour & News

The Masters' no-phone policy isn't antiquated. On the contrary, it puts fans in the moment

Michael Bamberger
3 hours ago
Give us more Masters television coverage

A couple of days after the Masters, I saw, in New York City and by happenstance, a figure from golf's boiler room, Andy Bilodeau, a fixture during the Masters on the course, under the great oak behind the clubhouse and, come nightfall, at the better Augusta parties. Don't let that last bit give you the wrong impression. This is a man who looks at lunchtime like he completed an Olympic triathlon before breakfast. Bilodeau is an executive in Wasserman Media's golf division. Give a Wasserman exec a smartphone and four-bar reception and by end of the day that person will have the Milwaukee Open being staged at TPC Bora Bora, with Bitmoji in as title sponsor. These are connected people, in every sense.

So I was struck by something Bilodeau said as we sat in warm spring air beside an open window in a midtown Manhattan restaurant: One of the things he likes best about the Masters is its strict no-phone policy, even if it temporarily freaks out clients he brings to the tournament for the first time.

What is it, I asked, that he likes about the policy?

"It gets you in the moment," he said.

A bell went off. In the moment. How rare is that these days?

My wandering mind went to the State of the Masters press conference that Billy Payne, the Augusta National chairman, held on the eve of the tournament, his first one in the new press building. I should note that cell phones are allowed in this temple of communication but not in the press conferences, a policy enforced by a uniformed security person at the entrance to the auditorium in which they are held. Payne and a reporter had the following exchange.

Reporter: "A lot of golf tournaments have relaxed their rules on cell phones, which obviously you guys have not done. Why do you have that policy as things are changing around other tournaments, and do you see any chance that y'all might change that in a year's time?"

Payne: "You'll have to ask the next chairman. That's not going to change while I'm chairman."

Reporter: "Can you explain why you're so adamant on that?"

Payne: "Not really. I just don't think it's appropriate. The noise is an irritation. The dialing, the conversation—it's a distraction."

Billy Payne sticks to script despite reporters' efforts at annual Masters press conference

That was on Masters Wednesday. Over the next four days, I did not see a single fan with a cell phone on the course. You'd have to be crazy to sneak one out there. Augusta National gives new meaning to the phrase one-and-done, and you can be sure the fool who had a cell phone out when Sergio Garcia was putting for the win on the 72nd hole has attended his last Masters. Twenty or so minutes later, when Garcia won in a one-hole twilight playoff, nobody recorded the moment on an iPhone anything.

Maybe you were watching the CBS broadcast, Jim Nantz presiding. Moments later, 60 Minutes, that reliable CBS warhorse, came on. The ticking seconds, on an analog stopwatch. One of the segments was about smartphone addiction. Here's a summary of the piece from a CBS News website:

"That phone in your pocket is like a slot machine. Every time you check it, you're pulling the lever to see if you get a reward. At least that's how former Google product manager Tristan Harris sees it. This week on 60 Minutes, he tells correspondent Anderson Cooper that Silicon Valley programmers are engineering your phone and its apps to make you check them more and more."

Patrons make phone calls during a practice round prior to the start of the 2017 Masters.
Harris is surely on to something. On his website, you can read his essay "How Technology Hijacks People's Minds" in Arabic, English, French, Mandarin and Portuguese. Responding to my email, Guy Campanile, the producer of the CBS segment, wrote, "I'm amazed by how sporting events have developed into a distraction from smartphone gazing. I get crazy when I see other parents at my son's soccer matches looking at their phones rather than watching their kids play. We sure are missing a lot."

Not at the Masters!

I called Bilodeau. It was Good Friday, and he was not in his office but visiting family in Pinehurst, N.C. No problem: Our Philadelphia-to-Pinehurst cell phone reception was good. We picked up where he left off.

"At the Masters, it's all about the patron experience," Bilodeau said. "Without the cell phone, you talk to the people around you. You're in every moment. Time slows down. They still have those manual scoreboards. You'll say to somebody, ‘Meet me at the scoreboard off the 1st fairway at two o'clock.' You have a plan and you stick to it. You hear the groans and the roars and you have to interpret them for yourself."

It's an insight. To be a spectator at the Masters, you actually have to think. You have to be engaged.

I asked Bilodeau what it's like for him, when he tells his clients they will have to leave their cell phones behind.

"At first, they don't believe it," he said. "They'll say, ‘I can't live without my phone.' The first 10 minutes they're on the course, they're feeling for their phones in their pockets. But after a while, they learn to breathe. I had a client say to me, `I don't know what's waiting for me on my phone, but it was a great day.' The aftermath of a day like that is not a picture on your phone. It's memory.

"The Masters," Bilodeau noted, "is all about the past and the present." Another insight. At the other majors, there is always a nod to next year's venue. Not at Augusta National.

I can't tell you why, but I'm taking, for the first time in my life, a good look at one of Bilodeau's words. Present. I had never realized what a superb double entendre it is.

 

Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the 2017 Masters.
Garcia sank this putt to close out his victory on the first playoff hole.
Sergio Garcia crouches down after making a birdie putt to win the Masters, his first major title.
Sergio Garcia greets his caddie after the win.
Sergio Garcia made a clutch eagle at the 15th hole to tie Justin Rose for the lead.
Sergio Garcia made a clutch eagle at the 15th hole to tie Justin Rose for the lead.
Sergio Garcia on 15.
Justin Rose tees off on the 8th hole with Sergio garcia looking on Sunday at the Masters
Justin Rose tees off on the 8th hole with Sergio garcia looking on Sunday at the Masters
Justin Rose does a fist pump as his ball drops in the hole during the final round.
Sergio Garcia lines up a putt on Sunday.
Sergio Garcia hits a chip shot during the final round.
Justin Rose celebrates a made putt during Sunday's final round.
Justin Rose during the final round.
Sergio Garcia began the final round tied for the lead.
Sergio Garcia on Sunday.
Rory McIlroy shot a three-under 69 on Sunday.
Jordan Spieth on Sunday.
Rickie Fowler during the final round.
Rickie Fowler had high hopes heading into Sunday at Augusta National.
Jordan Spieth had a disappointing final round on Sunday.
Jordan Spieth hits out of a bunker during the final round of the 2017 Masters.
Jordan Spieth on Sunday.
Adam Scott had a strong showing to start round 4, but late bogeys cost him.
Ryan Moore during Sunday's final round.
Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller on Saturday.
Justin Rose tries to get a view of the 7th green in the third round.
Jordan Spieth vaulted into contention with a four-under 68 in the third round.
Sergio Garcia will be fighting for the Masters title on Sunday.
Sergio Garcia on Saturday.
Fowler lines up a putt in the third round.
Rickie Fowler had a strong round on Saturday.
Rickie Fowler on the 7th hole.
Fred Couples shot a two-over 74.
Fred Couples putts on the 7th hole on Saturday.
Justin Rose shot a five-under 67 on Saturday to rocket up the leaderboard.
Jason Day fired a three-under 69 on Saturday.
Masters member Jeff Knox played as a marker alongside Jason Day in the third round.
Sergio Garcia shot a three-under 69 on Friday during the second round of the Masters.
Sergio Garcia hits a tee shot on Friday
Charley Hoffman hits out of a bunker in round 3.
Sergio Garcia during the second round.
Rickie Fowler is in contention after a solid second round.
Jordan Spieth during the second round.
Phil Mickelson is also in contention after a good day Friday.
Phil Mickelson on Friday at Augusta National.
Adam Scott hits out of trouble during the second round.
Charley Hoffman shot 75 in round 2.
Charley Hoffman putts on Friday.
Ernie Els has never won the Masters.
Mackenzie Hughes tees off during his second round.
Charley Hoffman on Friday.
Chris Wood tries to get a look at the green during the second round.
The 10th green at Augusta National on Thursday during the first round of the Masters.
Rickie Fowler tees off on the 7th hole at Augusta National on Thursday.
Jordan Spieth on the second hole during the first round.
Jordan Spieth reacts to a shot on the second hole during the first round.
Dustin Johnson speaks to the media following his last-second withdrawal from the Masters due to injury
Jordan Spieth on Thursday.
Jordan Spieth hits out of trouble during the first round.
Martin Kaymer on the ninth tee on Thursday
Phil Mickelson tees off to begin his opening round.
Phil Mickelson hits out of the rough.
Martin Kaymer during the first round.
Matthew Fitzpatrick talks to his caddie on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson on Thursday.
Justin Rose hits a tee shot during the opening round.
Rickie Fowler on Thursday.
Justin Rose on Thursday.
Justin Rose taps in a short putt during the first round.
"Arnie's Army" pins honoring Arnold Palmer were handed out Thursday at Augusta National.
A crowd gathers on Thursday with the Augusta National clubhouse in the background.
Justin Rose.
Jordan Spieth hits an iron shot during the first round.
Jordan Spieth hits out of a large bunker at Augusta National during the first round.
The new media complex at Augusta National.
