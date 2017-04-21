'Everyone's pissed off': Lexi Thompson rules snafu still rankles her LPGA peers

Players on the LPGA tour are still upset about the rules controversy surrounding Lexi Thompson a few weeks ago, and many wonder whether the Tour will act to change the rule book to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. In interviews with Golf Channel reporter Randell Mell, prominent players on the Tour spoke out about their anger and frustration following the scandal at the ANA Inspiration, in which Thompson ultimately lost the tournament because of a rules infraction called in a by television viewer.

“Everyone’s pissed off, not just players. Random golfers I see are coming up and saying, ‘Can you believe what happened? It’s an outrage.’ People aren’t happy,” Cristie Kerr said. Brittany Lincicome echoed her: “We’re all up in arms over that. There’s definitely a lot of us talking about this, and it’s definitely very frustrating for us.”

Players are most concerned about the controversial rule that allows viewers and fans to call in infractions, hours or even days later.

“I have a ton of concerns, and I feel like it’s just being swept under the rug. It feels like there’s nothing being done, and it’s just, ‘Hey that’s the way the rule is, and this is how it’s going to continue to be,’" Lincicome said.