BREAKING: Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery to alleviate ongoing pain

Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd during the first round of the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Tiger Woods has undergone yet another back surgery, and the rest of his 2017 season has been placed in question.

Woods announced on his website Thursday that another back surgery—this the fourth in recent years—was necessary to "alleviate ongoing pain in his back and leg."

According to the release, the minimally invasive and successful surgery will require him to rest for weeks before more therapy and treatments. Patients from similar surgeries are expected to “return to full activity in about six months.”

"The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain," Woods said. "When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

Woods had been on hiatus from competitive golf since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in early February. He then remained sidelined during the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the first major of the year, The Masters. The 14-time major winner was hoping to return to a full schedule in 2017, which began with his 15th place (out of 17) finish at the Hero World Challenge in December.