Jimmy Walker, the 2016 PGA winner and 2015 Valero Texas Open champion, announced on Wednesday at the Valero that he's battling Lyme disease.

Walker, 38, opened up about the diagnosis (which is typically contracted via bites from ticks), saying he hasn't "felt good" since Thanksgiving.

"How long I've had it? I don't know. I know I haven't felt great since about then," Walker said. "Been talking to some doctors, trying to figure out the course of action to take and get on some meds to get it going in the right direction."

It was just weeks ago at the Masters that Walker announced he was dealing with mononucleosis and felt sluggish, but he also underwent tests for Lyme disease. He finished T18 at Augusta. Walker is awaiting further testing in the coming weeks but made it clear how his life has been affected thus far.

"Basically feels like you got the flu. No strength, just got nothing," he said. "And it comes and goes in waves. You never know when it's going to pop up."