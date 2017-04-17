Monday April 17th, 2017
2:42 | News
In the Jan. 9, 1956, issue of Sports Illustrated, the Scoreboard section of the magazine (now Scorecard) published 183 words on five different athletes and called it "These Faces in the Crowd."
Among those highlighted were a 23-year-old jockey, a fiery hockey player and a speedy Texan. But that was just the start. Since then, thousands of athletes — and future stars — have been honored in what was renamed "Faces in the Crowd," which still runs in the magazine today.
The list goes on and on. Billie Jean King. Terry Bradshaw. Emmitt Smith. Bill Walton. Plenty of golfers have made the cut too: more than 800, in fact. So, what did SI have to say about a "husky" 17-year-old Jack Nicklaus, an 11-year-old Michelle Wie, a 14-year-old Tiger Woods and more? We dug deep — as far back as 1957 — and unearthed some current and former pros who were destined for big things way back when.
Click through the gallery below to see who we found.
Jack Nicklaus, Sept. 2, 1957 (73 Tour wins, 18 majors)
Jack Nicklaus, May 4, 1959
Tiger Woods, Sept. 24, 1990 (79 Tour wins, 14 majors)
Jordan Spieth, Dec. 28, 2009 (Nine Tour wins; two majors)
Michelle Wie, Aug. 13, 2001 (Four Tour wins)
Mickey Wright, Sept. 22, 1958 (82 Tour wins, 13 majors)
Bryson DeChambeau, June 15, 2015 ('15 NCAA DI and U.S. Am champ)
Charles Howell III, Dec. 2, 1996 (Two Tour wins)
Brooke Henderson, June 17, 2013 (Three Tour wins)
Nancy Lopez, Sept. 15, 1969 (48 Tour wins)
Payne Stewart, July 16, 1979 (11 Tour wins, three major)
Lanny Wadkins, July 15, 1963 (21 Tour wins)
Lanny Wadkins, July 20, 1964
Hubert Green, April 22, 1968 (19 Tour wins)
Patrick Cantlay, June 7, 2010 (Tour player, former No. 1 Am)
Annie Park, May 20, 2013 (LPGA player)
PHOTOS: Golf stars in SI's Faces in the Crowd
