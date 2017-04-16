Lydia Ko and her newest caddie split after just nine events

Lydia Ko is changing caddies — again.

The No. 1-ranked women's player and caddie Gary Matthews have split up, according to a report from Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols. Ko's management team confirmed the breakup to Golf Channel's Randall Mell.

Ko, 19, and Matthews worked together for just nine events.

Ten of Ko's 14 LPGA tour victories (and both majors) came with Justin Hamilton as her caddie, but Ko fired Hamilton in October. Before Hamilton, Ko used seven different caddies during her rookie season. Matthews caddied for Ko on a trial basis at the end of 2016 and was on her bag for seven events in 2017. She's finished in the top 11 in five of those '17 starts and was T2 at the LPGA LOTTE Championship over the weekend.

According to Nichols, Ko has yet to decide on a caddie for her next event, the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout April 27-30.

Lydia Ko and caddie Gary Matthews split after just nine events together. They were T2 over the weekend. Getty Images

Ko has made several changes in the past year. In December she fired longtime coach David Leadbetter — and has since landed with Gary Gilchrist — and also announced her signing with PXG in January.

Speaking to Golf Digest after the split, Leadbetter said Ko's parents are heavily involved in her career.

"They tell her when to go to bed, what to eat, what to wear, when to practice and what to practice," he said. "And they expect her to win every tournament. They are good people, who love their daughter and want the very best for her ... but they are naive about golf. And at some point, they've got to let the bird fly from the nest. I would often think, 'It's not easy coaching three people.'"