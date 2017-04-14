Friday April 14th, 2017
Getty Images // Stuart Franklin
With the Masters in the rearview mirror, it's natural to look ahead to the U.S. Open or Players Championship, but the most intriguing tournament in the upcoming schedule is the Zurich Classic and its new team format.
And the field is getting even better.
That event received an entry from a heavy-hitting Texan duo today: Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer. The announcement was made public on the tournament’s social media accounts Friday morning. Spieth and Palmer join the likes of Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day, and Brooks and Chase Koepka, among others. The Zurich now includes four of the top six players in the world ranking.
The event kicks off April 27 at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans. Below is a list of committed teams, per PGATour.com.
Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer
Jason Day, Rickie Fowler
Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson
Justin Thomas, Bud Cauley
Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes
Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay
Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters
Tyrrell Hatton, Jamie Donaldson
Jimmy Walker, Sean O’Hair
Russell Knox, Kevin Streelman
Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace
Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka
Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney
Luke Donald, Jamie Lovemark
Jason Dufner, Patton Kizzire
Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly
Billy Horschel, Matt Every
Smylie Kaufman, Harold Varner III
John Peterson, Andrew Loupe
Seung-Yul Noh, Byeong Hun An
Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown
Hudson Swafford, Harris English
Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd
David Hearn, Graham DeLaet
Freddie Jacobson, Willy Wilcox
Steve Marino, Will MacKenzie
Michael Thompson, Tim Wilkinson
Jason Bohn, Carl Pettersson
K.J. Choi, Charlie Wi
William McGirt, Robert Garrigus
Steven Bowditch, Boo Weekley
Tony Finau, Daniel Summerhays
Fabian Gomez, Jhonattan Vegas
Cody Gribble, Jim Herman
J.J. Henry, Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor
Si Woo Kim, Sung Kang
Peter Malnati, Mark Wilson
Ben Martin, Ben Crane
Troy Merritt, Robert Streb
Rod Pampling, John Senden
Brian Stuard, Chris Stroud
Russell Henley, Blayne Barber
Zac Blair, C.T. Pan
Brian Harman, Johnson Wagner
