Ryan Palmer (left) and Jordan Spieth are the most recent duo to join the Zurich Classic field.

With the Masters in the rearview mirror, it's natural to look ahead to the U.S. Open or Players Championship, but the most intriguing tournament in the upcoming schedule is the Zurich Classic and its new team format.

And the field is getting even better.

That event received an entry from a heavy-hitting Texan duo today: Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer. The announcement was made public on the tournament’s social media accounts Friday morning. Spieth and Palmer join the likes of Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day, and Brooks and Chase Koepka, among others. The Zurich now includes four of the top six players in the world ranking.

The event kicks off April 27 at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans. Below is a list of committed teams, per PGATour.com.

Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer

Jason Day, Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson

Justin Thomas, Bud Cauley

Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes

Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters

Tyrrell Hatton, Jamie Donaldson

Jimmy Walker, Sean O’Hair

Russell Knox, Kevin Streelman

Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka

Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney

Luke Donald, Jamie Lovemark

Jason Dufner, Patton Kizzire

Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly

Billy Horschel, Matt Every

Smylie Kaufman, Harold Varner III

John Peterson, Andrew Loupe

Seung-Yul Noh, Byeong Hun An

Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown

Hudson Swafford, Harris English

Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

David Hearn, Graham DeLaet

Freddie Jacobson, Willy Wilcox

Steve Marino, Will MacKenzie

Michael Thompson, Tim Wilkinson

Jason Bohn, Carl Pettersson

K.J. Choi, Charlie Wi

William McGirt, Robert Garrigus

Steven Bowditch, Boo Weekley

Tony Finau, Daniel Summerhays

Fabian Gomez, Jhonattan Vegas

Cody Gribble, Jim Herman

J.J. Henry, Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor

Si Woo Kim, Sung Kang

Peter Malnati, Mark Wilson

Ben Martin, Ben Crane

Troy Merritt, Robert Streb

Rod Pampling, John Senden

Brian Stuard, Chris Stroud

Russell Henley, Blayne Barber

Zac Blair, C.T. Pan

Brian Harman, Johnson Wagner