Tour & News

Billy Horschel races home for daughter's birth, back for first round 70

GOLF WIRE
Friday April 14th, 2017
Billy Horschel shot a first round 70 just one day after his second daughter was born.
Getty Images // Kevin C. Cox

Billy Horschel faced a dilemma many Tour pros face this week. He was at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina and his wife was pregnant and expecting. What would you do?

Well, according to the reporting of Rex Hoggard at GolfChannel.com, Horschel received the call Tuesday, and drove three hours back to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Tuesday. At 6:17 a.m. Wednesday his new daughter Colbie Rae was born. He would return to the Tour stop Wednesday afternoon, and shoot a 1-under 70 in his first round.

Remember, this is the same couple who decided Billy would play the 2014 Tour Championship even if his wife went into labor. He would go on to win the FedEx Cup ant the $10 million bonus tacked on to it. Here’s Colbie Rae’s first family photo.

Hello 🌻Colbie Rae Horschel 🌸 April 12, 2017 🌷6:17 a.m 🌼 7.1 lbs. 🌺 19 inches

A post shared by Brittany Horschel (@britt_horschel) on

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN