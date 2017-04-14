Billy Horschel shot a first round 70 just one day after his second daughter was born.

Billy Horschel faced a dilemma many Tour pros face this week. He was at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina and his wife was pregnant and expecting. What would you do?

Well, according to the reporting of Rex Hoggard at GolfChannel.com, Horschel received the call Tuesday, and drove three hours back to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Tuesday. At 6:17 a.m. Wednesday his new daughter Colbie Rae was born. He would return to the Tour stop Wednesday afternoon, and shoot a 1-under 70 in his first round.

Remember, this is the same couple who decided Billy would play the 2014 Tour Championship even if his wife went into labor. He would go on to win the FedEx Cup ant the $10 million bonus tacked on to it. Here’s Colbie Rae’s first family photo.