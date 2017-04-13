Erin Hills will host the first ever Men's U.S. Open in the state of Wisconsin.

Just a few days removed from the finish at the Masters, FOX has announced its broadcast schedule for the U.S. Open.

FOX will broadcast more than 45 hours of coverage across FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports Go app. That’s an increase from the 40 hours promised in 2016. Live streaming will also be available at usopen.com and on the U.S. Open app.

"FOX Sports continues to enhance and expand its coverage of our championships through its commitment and innovation," said Mike Davis, the USGA executive director and CEO. "Fans will be able to witness the greatness of the game and be engaged throughout the year with live digital streaming across all USGA platforms."

First and second rounds of the event will air on FS1 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. ET each day, with FOX airing coverage from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Weekend rounds will air on FOX beginning at 11 a.m.

One noteworthy addition to the viewing schedule is that Undisputed, the debate show featuring Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, will also be on site, airing live from Erin Hills from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday of tournament week.

117th U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Erin, Wis. (June 15-18)

Friday, June 9

2-3 p.m., FS1, U.S. Open Groupings Announcement

Monday, June 12

10-11 p.m., FS1, Drive to the U.S. Open

Wednesday, June 14

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., FS1, Wednesday at the U.S. Open

Thursday, June 15

9-9:30 a.m., FS1, Undisputed

11 a.m.-6 p.m., FS1

6-9 p.m., FOX

Friday, June 16

9-9:30 a.m., FS1, Undisputed

11 a.m.-6 p.m., FS1

6-9 p.m., FOX

Saturday, June 17

11 a.m.-8 p.m., FOX

5-8 p.m., FOX Deportes

Sunday, June 18

11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., FOX

5:30-8:30 p.m. FOX Deportes Fourth Round