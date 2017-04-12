Tiger Woods's design branch of his company is still young, but adding a public course will be a first.

Tiger Woods is ready to design a public golf course and, according to a tweet on Wednesday, he'll be making an announcement about it next week.

Woods, who has been sidelined as a player recently, continues to expand his brand as a golf course designer under TGR Design. That includes courses like Bluejack National in Texas and Diamante Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Now, as we're sure to find out next week, a public course will soon be added to the list.

I’ve always wanted to design a public course, and I’m very happy that my TGR Design company will make a big announcement next week. -TW — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 12, 2017

Much reporting has been done surrounding Woods's involvement with a course on the south side of Chicago. Could that be what the 14-time major winner is referring to? We'll have to wait until the announcement to find out.