Tiger Woods set to announce public course design plans next week

an hour ago
Tiger Woods's design branch of his company is still young, but adding a public course will be a first.
Tiger Woods is ready to design a public golf course and, according to a tweet on Wednesday, he'll be making an announcement about it next week.

Woods, who has been sidelined as a player recently, continues to expand his brand as a golf course designer under TGR Design. That includes courses like Bluejack National in Texas and Diamante Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Now, as we're sure to find out next week, a public course will soon be added to the list.

Much reporting has been done surrounding Woods's involvement with a course on the south side of Chicago. Could that be what the 14-time major winner is referring to? We'll have to wait until the announcement to find out.

