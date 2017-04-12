RBC Heritage tee times, TV schedule, purse

How to play the 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links

The first major of the season is in the books, and this week the Tour heads southeast of Augusta, Ga., for the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Branden Grace is back to defend his title after winning at Harbour Town last year. Also in the field are Brandt Snedeker, Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley, Martin Kaymer and 2015 RBC winner Jim Furyk.

Henley, Kaymer and Kuchar tee off at 8 a.m. on the 10th hole Thursday, and in the group behind them is Graeme McDowell, Ernie Els and Luke Donald, who tied for second last year. Snedeker, Love and Furyk begin their opening round on the 1st tee at 12:40 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau was T4 at the RBC Heritage last year, his first event as a pro. He tees off at 1:30 p.m. on the 10th tee Friday.

What: RBC Heritage

Where: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Branden Grace (nine under, 275)

Purse: $6.5 million ($1.17 million winner's share)

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee

7:10 a.m. – Freddie Jacobson, Chad Collins, Matthew Fitzpatrick (11:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:20 a.m. – Kyle Reifers, Kelly Kraft, Yuta Ikeda (12 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:30 a.m. – Roberto Castro, Michael Kim, Patrick Cantlay (12:10 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:40 a.m. – Bill Haas, Robert Streb, Charles Howell III (12:20 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:50 a.m. – D.A. Points, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na (12:30 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Steven Bowditch, K.J. Choi (12:40 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:10 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Jim Herman (12:50 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:20 a.m. – Billy Hurley III, James Hahn, Fabian Gomez (1 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:30 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Tyrone Van Aswegen (1:10 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:40 a.m. – Boo Weekley, Jason Kokrak, Brett Stegmaier (1:20 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:50 a.m. – Scott Brown, Ollie Schniederjans, Grayson Murray (1:30 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

10th tee

7:10 a.m. – Jason Bohn, Steve Marino, Rafa Cabrera Bellow (11:50 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:20 a.m. – Luke List, Anirban Lahiri, Wesley Bryan (12 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:30 a.m. – John Huh, Andrew Loupe, J.J. Spaun (12:10 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:40 a.m. – Greg Chalmers, J.J. Henry, Stewart Cink (12:20 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:50 a.m. – Rod Pampling, Matt Every, Billy Horschel (12:30 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8 a.m. – Russell Henley, Martin Kaymer, Matt Kuchar (12:40 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:10 a.m. – Graeme McDowell, Ernie Els, Luke Donald (12:50 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:20 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Kevin Kisner, Danny Lee (1 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:30 a.m. – Geoff Ogilvy, Chad Campbell, Whee Kim (1:10 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:40 a.m. – Robert Garrigus, Ryo Ishikawa, Sung Kang (1:20 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:50 a.m. – Mark Anderson, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, Rafael Campos (1:30 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1st tee

11:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Johnson Wagner, Bud Cauley (7:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Daniel Summerhays, Patton Kizzire (7:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:10 p.m. – Martin Laird, Ian Poulter, John Peterson (7:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:20 p.m. – Alex Cejka, Ben Martin, Brian Gay (7:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:30 p.m. – Vaughn Taylor, Nick Taylor, Hunter Mahan (7:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:40 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk (8 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:50 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Adam Hadwin, Branden Grace (8:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1 p.m. – David Hearn, Cameron Smith, Harold Varner III (8:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:10 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, John Senden, Jonas Blixt (8:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:20 p.m. – Harris English, Carl Pettersson, Ryan Blaum (8:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:30 p.m. – Tommy Gainey, Sam Saunders, Cheng Jin (8:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

10th tee

11:50 a.m. – Graham DeLaet, Derek Father, Dominic Bozzelli (7:10 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Ricky Barnes, C.T. Pan (7:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:10 p.m. – Ben Crane, Spencer Levin, Zac Blair (7:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:20 p.m. – William McGirt, Peter Malnati, Tyrrell Hatton (7:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:30 p.m. – Pat Perez, Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson (7:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:40 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley (8 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:50 p.m. – Russell Knox, Aaron Baddeley, Vijay Singh (8:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Blayne Barber, Mark Hubbard (8:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:10 p.m. – Ken Duke, Michael Thompson, Hideto Tanihara (8:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:20 p.m. – Bryce Molder, Morgan Hoffmann, Shawn Stefani (8:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:30 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Trey Mullinax, Brooks Blackburn (8:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)