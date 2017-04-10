Given Sergio Garcia's triumphant victory on Sunday, it's easy to forget Dustin Johnson's withdrawal from the event after injuring his back in a freak accident on the eve of the first round. Johnson was without question the hottest golfer on the planet at the time, having just wrapped up his third-straight victory at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

As attention turns to the season's next major, the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, it is clear that oddsmakers have not forgotten about DJ. Johnson leads all players with an 8/1 chance to win his second U.S. Open title. Rory McIlroy is in second at 9/1, followed by 2015 champ Jordan Spieth at 10/1. The oddsmakers are less confident when it comes to newly-minted Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who currently sits at 25/1 odds to win.

If you like taking risks, there is a chance Tiger Woods will return in time for the U.S. Open, and he sits at 100/1. Here's a look at the top 20, courtesy of Golfodds.com:

Dustin Johnson: 8/1

Rory McIlroy: 9/1

Jordan Spieth: 10/1

Jason Day: 12/1

Hideki Matsuyama: 15/1

Justin Rose: 15/1

Jon Rahm: 20/1

Sergio Garcia: 25/1

Rickie Fowler: 25/1

Adam Scott: 25/1

Henrik Stenson: 25/1

Phil Mickelson: 30/1

Justin Thomas: 30/1

Brooks Koepka: 40/1

Thomas Pieters: 40/1

Matt Kuchar: 40/1

Paul Casey: 50/1

Patrick Reed: 50/1

Louis Oosthuizen: 50/1

Branden Grace: 50/1

Tiger Woods: 100/1