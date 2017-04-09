Tour & News

WATCH: Sergio Garcia's Masters-winning putt on first playoff hole at Augusta

Coleman McDowell
an hour ago
Sergio Garcia celebrates his winning birdie putt on the first playoff hole at the Masters.
Getty Images

Sergio Garcia's first major win had to come this way, didn't it? 

After missing a short birdie putt on the 18th hole in regulation, Garcia had another chance at redemption in the first playoff hole. This time, he drained it and claimed a green jacket at Augusta National.

In Butler Cabin after the victory, Garcia said, "I accepted what Augusta gives and takes. And now I'm able to be here today."

