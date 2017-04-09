WATCH: Sergio Garcia's Masters-winning putt on first playoff hole at Augusta

an hour ago
Sergio Garcia's first major win had to come this way, didn't it?
After missing a short birdie putt on the 18th hole in regulation, Garcia had another chance at redemption in the first playoff hole. This time, he drained it and claimed a green jacket at Augusta National.
In Butler Cabin after the victory, Garcia said, "I accepted what Augusta gives and takes. And now I'm able to be here today."
The winning putt. #themasters pic.twitter.com/b0lEPfBKxM — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 9, 2017