WATCH: Russell Henley dunks eagle from 185 yards, damages cup

It looked like Russell Henley couldn't believe his eyes. His second shot at the par-4 5th hole, from 185 yards, dunked straight into the hole for eagle on Sunday at the Masters, and either he couldn't tell what happened or was in shock. Henley's shot actually damaged the cup, which had to be quickly repaired.

Henley is currently T13 and six shots back from the lead. This is his fourth appearance at the Masters.

Watch the video below.