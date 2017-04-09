Tour & News

WATCH: Matt Kuchar makes ace on 16, signs ball for fan

Sean Zak
Sunday April 9th, 2017
Matt Kuchar induced the greatest roar of the 2017 Masters thus far with an ace on the 16th hole.
Matt Kuchar might be known for the quiet backdoor top 10, but the way he went about charging up the back nine Sunday was nothing quiet. It culminated with an ace on the par-3 16th.

From 179 yards, Kuchar tossed in his 7-iron beyond the hole, and as we’ve seen happen many times over the years, his ball worked and worked its way back to the cup. When it grabbed the edge of the cup and fell in for a one, the fans (and Kuch) went crazy. Check out the wild shot and ensuing reaction below.

Moments later, Kuchar signed the ball and handed it to a young fan nearby.

