Tour & News

Check out Stuart Appleby's super-detailed Augusta National yardage book

Kevin Cunningham
2 hours ago
Appleby tweeted this photo of his notes for Augusta's 13th green.
@StuartAppleby

Stuart Appleby is not in the field at the Masters this year, but the Australian PGA Tour veteran has played in the tournament 14 times. While his career-best finish was T-7 in 2007, Appleby has played the event enough to know Augusta National's famed course very well.

Like every pro, he keeps a yardage book of the layout, which includes knowledge and notes stored up over the years. On Sunday, Appleby tweeted photos of the notes for each hole at ANGC. It's a rare look into how much time and effort Tour pros put into their preparation. Check out the photos below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN