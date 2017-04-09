Check out Stuart Appleby's super-detailed Augusta National yardage book

Appleby tweeted this photo of his notes for Augusta's 13th green.

Stuart Appleby is not in the field at the Masters this year, but the Australian PGA Tour veteran has played in the tournament 14 times. While his career-best finish was T-7 in 2007, Appleby has played the event enough to know Augusta National's famed course very well.

Like every pro, he keeps a yardage book of the layout, which includes knowledge and notes stored up over the years. On Sunday, Appleby tweeted photos of the notes for each hole at ANGC. It's a rare look into how much time and effort Tour pros put into their preparation. Check out the photos below.

1st hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/VCtjmgpcVz — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

2nd hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/LsQ9ful0TI — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

3rd hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/I6zJYNpdtb — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

4th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/cocIOtZDv1 — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

5th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/aedHjJOa5J — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

6th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/0VMK0xM3jh — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

7th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/GPjOVFdTG0 — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

8th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/Ycho2YSBiI — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

9th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/fBpvCuwBbR — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

10th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/5ZvPj7heWs — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

11th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/mYQ7DLcY8j — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

12th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/3iTfv2ABbU — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

13th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/cvBIckb6IF — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

14th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/PuHtF5Lsr3 — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

15th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/S4nNUspdoO — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

16th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/rnCiio1j8g — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017

17 hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/h5y1wTSEJq — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017