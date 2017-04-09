Check out Stuart Appleby's super-detailed Augusta National yardage book

2 hours ago
@StuartAppleby
Stuart Appleby is not in the field at the Masters this year, but the Australian PGA Tour veteran has played in the tournament 14 times. While his career-best finish was T-7 in 2007, Appleby has played the event enough to know Augusta National's famed course very well.
Like every pro, he keeps a yardage book of the layout, which includes knowledge and notes stored up over the years. On Sunday, Appleby tweeted photos of the notes for each hole at ANGC. It's a rare look into how much time and effort Tour pros put into their preparation. Check out the photos below.
1st hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/VCtjmgpcVz — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
2nd hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/LsQ9ful0TI — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
3rd hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/I6zJYNpdtb — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
4th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/cocIOtZDv1 — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
5th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/aedHjJOa5J — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
6th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/0VMK0xM3jh — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
7th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/GPjOVFdTG0 — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
8th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/Ycho2YSBiI — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
9th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/fBpvCuwBbR — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
10th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/5ZvPj7heWs — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
11th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/mYQ7DLcY8j — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
12th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/3iTfv2ABbU — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
13th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/cvBIckb6IF — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
14th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/PuHtF5Lsr3 — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
15th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/S4nNUspdoO — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
16th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/rnCiio1j8g — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
17 hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/h5y1wTSEJq — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017
18th hole location best place to put from with pencil line @FOXSportsAUS @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/A5m7Vj00Ts — Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) April 9, 2017