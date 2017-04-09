Masters playoff format: What you need to know

Louis Oosthuizen reacts to missing a birdie putt on the first playoff hole as Bubba Watson looks on during the final round of the Masters in 2012.

With fierce competition and lofty stakes, the Masters tournament sometimes ends in a tense and action-packed playoff. The tournament has a unique (among majors) method of formatting a playoff. Here's everything you need to know:

1. The Masters employs a sudden death playoff, maximizing the drama.

2. The playoff begins on the 18th hole and then moves to the 10th if a second hole is necessary. It alternates between these holes until a winner emerges.

3. The sudden death format ensures that the tournament wraps up quickly. No sudden death playoff has lasted more than two holes.

Read more about the history of playoffs at the Masters here.