Tour & News

One year later, Jordan Spieth dunks ball into water again on 12th

Marika Washchyshyn
Sunday April 9th, 2017
Jordan Spieth hangs his head during the final round of the 2017 Masters.
Getty Images

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- One year later, Jordan Spieth found himself in the water again on the par-3 12th, that ill-fated hole that cost him the 2016 Masters.

Spieth was one-under and three over on his day when he got to the 12th hole Sunday at Augusta National. Last year, he quadruple-bogeyed that hole for a seven on Sunday. Much had been made about whether or not the young star was over the collapse.

It seemed that everything was going well -- despite a quadruple-bogey on 15 on Thursday -- and Spieth had remained otherwise unscathed at 12. That was, until the final round of the 2017 Masters.

Spieth's tee shot hit the front edge of the green and rolled back into Rae's Creek. He took a drop and went on to make a double-bogey 5 to take him to one over par overall. View the leaderboard here.

Jordan Spieth's 12th hole on Sunday.
Masters.com

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN