AUGUSTA, Ga. -- One year later, Jordan Spieth found himself in the water again on the par-3 12th, that ill-fated hole that cost him the 2016 Masters.

Spieth was one-under and three over on his day when he got to the 12th hole Sunday at Augusta National. Last year, he quadruple-bogeyed that hole for a seven on Sunday. Much had been made about whether or not the young star was over the collapse.

It seemed that everything was going well -- despite a quadruple-bogey on 15 on Thursday -- and Spieth had remained otherwise unscathed at 12. That was, until the final round of the 2017 Masters.

Spieth's tee shot hit the front edge of the green and rolled back into Rae's Creek. He took a drop and went on to make a double-bogey 5 to take him to one over par overall. View the leaderboard here.