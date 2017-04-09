AUGUSTA, Ga. —Three p.m. on Sunday. Bright sunshine. The hint of a breeze. And up goes the curtain on the final act of this three-act play, The 81st Masters. Some of us, many of us, wait all year for it.

All theater needs a stage—you know this one well—and a setup. Act I, Windfest, played out over the course of a chilly, blowy Thursday and Friday. In Act II, The Europeans, Sergio Garcia of Spain (and Florida) and Justin Rose of England (and Florida) got themselves thinking about green coats, atop the leader board (at six under par) and in the day's final twosome. Off at 2:45 p.m. Done by seven, barring a playoff. And we're settling in. Cell phones off, please.

Who could win and who would win? The beauty of Sunday afternoon at Augusta National is that it cuts right through the numbing litany of numbers that modern golf churns out, courtesy of TrackMan, Golf Channel and the FedEx Cup playoffs. The truth is what it's always been in golf. There's no one way to do it, and with a major on the line, your body won't necessarily do what you want it to do.

But golf is a game of numbers. Who would win is another way of asking what would win. The answer to that is anybody in position to get to nine under, almost for sure.

A preamble to say that Sunday at Augusta was a pure, pure theater—as pure as it gets. By half-past six, the winner would surely come of the last group. One (Sergio) needed it more than the other. He's an old 37. This Masters was his 75th major, and he hadn't won one yet. He's done everything else in the game. Won all over the world. Led a glamorous life. Been on winning Ryder Cup teams. But he plays in an era where majors have been venerated as never before, and his resume—his golfing life—was incomplete.

Sergio Garcia reacts after making his Masters-winning putt on the first playoff hole on Sunday at Augusta National. Getty Images

Rose is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's 36, but he was, like his Sunday playing partner, a teenage wunderkind, and we've watched him grow up, though not as intensely as we have watched Garcia. He was playing with house money on Sunday, with his Olympic gold medal from last summer in Rio and his 2013 U.S. Open victory at Merion. The stakes were high for him, of course. Huge. But not life-changing.

He's a technical golfer, taught by Sean Foley, a technician's technician. Sergio plays the game the way his golf-pro father, Victor, taught him. Very handsy. Tremendous lag on the downswing. A swing that screams athleticism. A joy to watch. Perfect English in a charming accent. Public bouts of self-doubt, cockiness, surliness. But always, somehow—save for an incident here and there—likable.

Each man used 34 strokes on the front nine, two under par. The 50-yard walk to the 10th tee, through a funnel of a thousand clapping spectators, can rev a player up or leave him hyperventilating. You couldn't see anything on Rose's face. Garcia looked ... hungry. They both hit shaky drives. Rose gutted out a par, Garcia made a smart bogey off the pine needles and Rose had a one-shot lead. It wasn't match play yet, but it was heading there.

Then, after a Garcia bogey to Rose's par on 11, giving the Englishman a two-shot lead, it seemed like the match was over before it got started. Rose would play nothing but smart, well-executed shots from 12 tee to the house, and that would be that, right?

They both made 3s on the funky 12th, and the tournament was over when Garcia, who hits the most beautiful high, long drawing drives you could dream about, decided to hit a hard cut off the 13 tee. Why, Sergio, why? Because I can. You know these artists. They're going to do what they're doing to do. To say the par he made there was all-Seve, who would have turned 60 today, is a ridiculous understatement. Rose made par too. If that hole ever gets lengthened it would be a crime against golf architecture. It's the best par 4.6 in the world, and that's all it needs to be or should be. It was made for times like this.

Sometimes a par feels like a birdie, and the one Garcia made on 13 had to feel that way, and had to have something to do with the birdie he made on 14, which got him within a shot of his Ryder Cup teammate.

The great par-5 15th has been played in seven collective shots by a Sunday twosome before, but it's been years since it was played with this much on the line. Garcia's eagle there, to Rose's birdie, is already part of Masters lore. The shadows were long, the pond was still. The grass was growing before your eyes. Garcia never makes it look easy with the putter, and his putt for eagle looked like it was going to stop one rotation short of the hole, but it fell. Garcia's fist pump brought to mind his longtime nemesis, Tiger Woods. The ball game was tied. This was not the script. Rose, really, had done nothing wrong. But nothing wrong is the recipe for winning U.S. Opens. It was never meant to be the way to win the Masters.

On to 16. Two near-stiffed shots. No air to breathe. Rose, putting first (an advantage in these match-play situations) made. Garcia, trying to become the first player to win a major using the claw putting grip, did not. Rose by a shot—given away about 12 minutes later when Rose made a bogey out of the bunker to Garcia's par on 17.

All together now: instant classic.

The 72nd hole of the tournament. Two spectacular approach shots taking very different routes to the hole. Rose, putting again first. It should have been an advantage. He missed from seven feet. Garcia missed from five after misreading the putt.

Rose took his tinted glasses off for the early-evening playoff, starting at 7:13 p.m. on the 18th tee. Garcia looked worn out, gray, exhausted. They trudged up the hill, Rose in his black pants, Garcia in his white. The difference was that Garcia had nutted his drive. Rose had played pinball with the loblollies on the pine. He thinned his punch shot and ended up tapping in for bogey.

And then came Sergio, cooling rolling in the birdie putt he did not need. He hugged his friend and playing partner. He kissed his caddie. He blew kisses to the fans. He gurgled, "C'monnnnnnn. Yeah!"

He'll wear the green well for the rest of his life. Seve would be proud.

Justin Rose won an Olympic gold medal, but Sergio didn't let him grab the green jacket. Getty Images

It all seemed so different at 3 p.m., when there were seven players (all of them three under or better) with plenty of holes left in position to do just that. Before the day was out, six of the seven would commit some kind of fatal mistake that would prevent them from winning.

Here they are: your 3 p.m. Sunday protagonists:

7. Jordan Spieth. More muscular and less boyish than he was when he won two years ago, at age 21. Looking to bury the nine on 15 he made on Thursday. Three under.

6. Adam Scott. Perfect swing, perfect demeanor, Steve Williams back on his bag, just as he was when he won in 2013, but no longer with a broomstick putter in it. Three under.

5. Charley Hoffman. Straight-backed 40-year-old San Diegan with a green glove and matching hat and four Tour wins but no sparkle attached to his name. Five under.

4. Rickie Fowler. Superb talent with big contracts, big teacher (Butch Harmon), big Tour presence, Olympic rings tattooed on his forearm but no majors. Resplendent in his Sunday orange. Five under.

3. Ryan Moore. Former U.S. Amateur champion with an arrhythmic swing and a loner-presence, even after his Ryder Cup success last year. Five under.

2. Justin Rose. Tall and lean. A thoroughbred with A U.S. Open and a Gold Medal. A par to start his Masters Sunday on the par-4 first. Six under.

1. Sergio Garcia. The Spaniard. We've watched him grow up. A week's worth of graying stubble on his face. Looking to define his professional life with one good round. A fast-start birdie on No. 1 to start Act III. Seven under.

What would the afternoon and early evening bring? Could a chaser shoot a back-nine 30, as Jack Nicklaus did when he won in 1986? Or 31, as Phil Mickelson did when he won in 2004? Or 32, as Charl Schwartzel did in 2011 with birdies at the last four holes? Seven under par through 55 holes put Sergio Garcia in an enviable spot. But the event is 72 holes, and the Spaniard—famously and accurately named as the best player to have never won a major—had many miles still to go.

Some would drop out through the natural process of golfing attrition.

Spieth was the first of the seven to do that. He went out in 38, then started the back nine with a bogey. He was off the list before his tee shot on 12 finished in the creek. Six left. Moore, likewise, went out not with a bang but a whimper, a double at the 3rd setting the tone for his day. Five left.

You may reasonably ask: Can you get on the Dramatis Personae list after 3 p.m. on Sunday? Yes, rare though it is. Danny Willett, the 2016 winner, did it. One was tempted to give Matt Kuchar an upgrade after he read the 16th green so spectacularly from the tee en route to his ace. Can you say Kucharging?! You'd want to, of course. But the 1 only got him to five under, and the harsh fact is that five under with two holes left had no chance to be enough. He was off before he was on.

Charley Hoffman made a double on the short par-5 13th when he of course needed a birdie, and a line was drawn through his name as he made the short walk to the 14th tee. Now there were four.

Adam Scott suffered the same fate, although less spectacularly. With his length, he can play the par-5 15th as if it were a short par-4. He was looking for a 3. He made a 6, leaving three.

Rickie Fowler. Rickie, Rickie, Rickie. So beloved. But on the day he really needed to go low he went blah, going out in 36 (not near enough) and making three back-nine bogeys before he reached the 17th tee. Off the list.

Two remaining. The artiste and the technician. Live theater. This is why we love sports. This is why we love the game. Now we know how it ended, and it was great. While it was unfolding? Greater yet. We think we know everything these days, but we don't. We don't know how it will end. It was true on Election Day. It was true at the Super Bowl. It was true on Masters Sunday. It makes you feel alive just watching it. Imagine what it was like to be in it?

Garcia's road to this moment was so long. Remember the full swing yips he had at the U.S. Open at Bethpage in 2002? Although the half-nutty comments he made after failing to win this major and that one? The total indifference he showed to his gifts for stretches of his career? Don't dismiss any of those things. They all helped him get to where he is now.