How to apply for 2018 Masters tickets

Yes, it’s already time to start thinking about the 2018 Masters. Weren’t you a bit jealous sitting at home watching the glorious tournament from afar?

For those interested in landing tickets to the 2018 Masters, it all begins at Tickets.masters.com when the lottery opens, which is usually in May. If you’ve been here before, you can login to your existing account. If not, just create a new one. Remember, this is an application for tickets, entering you into a lottery. Nothing is guaranteed!

You will be offered various choices for tickets, but will be limited to just four per day. As for prices, 2017 tickets went for $65 to practice round days and $100 for tournament rounds.

As has generally been the case in the past, application deadlines for the tournament rounds occur about one month prior to that of practice rounds. Those dates have not yet been announced. So keep an eye out for when the lottery opens and, of course, good luck!