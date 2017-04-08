Tour & News

WATCH: Kevin Chappell holes out for eagle on the 7th hole at Augusta

GOLF WIRE
an hour ago
Kevin Chappell plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament.
Getty Images

There's been no shortage of drama in the third round of the 2017 Masters. This afternoon Kevin Chappell became just the second person since 2012 to hole out for eagle on the par-4 7th hole at Augusta National. The 7th hole, nicknamed "Pampas," is one of the toughest holes on the course.

Chappell is currently T14 and three under for the day. This is his second appearance at the Masters.

Watch video of the impressive shot below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN