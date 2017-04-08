Tour & News

POLL: Who will win the 81st Masters Tournament?

Sean Steinemann
an hour ago
With 18 holes to go, the final two pairings of the 81st Tournament are jam-packed with star power.
It all comes down to this. Eighteen holes to determine the Masters Champion. 

The final two pairings of the Masters feature four of the biggest names in the game: Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Of those four players, we want to know who you think will slip on a green jacket on Sunday afternoon.

We were limited to four choices with our poll, so if you'd like to add a write-in vote, tweet it to us at @GOLF_com. 

 

We will update this blog with the final results before the leaders tee off tomorrow morning.

