Notah Begay: Tiger Woods could return next month

Notah Begay is a noted "Tiger whisperer." The former Tour pro played college golf with Woods at Stanford an the two players have maintained a friendship ever since. Due to his close ties, Begay is often asked to share what Tiger is thinking or planning about anything and everything.

That was the case Friday, when Begay went on the The Rich Eisen Show where Eisen picked his brain about Tiger's decision to skip the Masters this year.

"[The Masters] probably wouldn't have been the best place for Tiger to start the year out after this most recent setback, and I think we should probably look, maybe something just after the Players Championship." When asked about Tiger's prospects for playing the U.S. Open in June, Begay added, "Oh, it's a definite possibility. That's probably the event that's circled on his calendar."

Everyone expected a big comeback from Woods in 2017 after he returned at the Hero World Challenge in December. But when his back started acting up at the Dubai Desert Classic in February, Woods withdrew and decided to take more time away from the game to heal his back.

You can watch Begay's interview below.