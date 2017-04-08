Tour & News

The 2017 Masters winner will take home an insane amount of money

Saturday April 8th, 2017
After the previous two Masters winners have taken home the same amount, the 2017 champ will see a sizable increase in his paycheck.

The Masters announced an $11 million purse for the 81st playing of the tournament, and the winner will receive $1.98 million. Danny Willett and Jordan Spieth both won $1.8 million for winning the last two years. The runner-up wins $1.188 million, and third place receives $748,000.

The purse breakdown for the top 50 is listed below, and those outside of the top 50 will receive a payout ranging downward from $27,060.

1st: $1,980,000
 2nd: $1,188,000
 3rd: $748,000
 4th: $528,000
 5th: $440,000
 6th: $396,000
 7th: $368,500
 8th: $341,000
 9th: $319,000
 10th: $297,000
 11th: $275,000
 12th: $253,000
 13th: $231,000
 14th: $209,000
 15th: $198,000
 16th: $187,000
 17th: $176,000
 18th: $165,000
 19th: $154,000
 20th: $143,000
 21st: $132,000
 22nd: $123,200
 23rd: $114,400
 24th: $105,600
 25th: $96,800
 26th: $88,000
 27th: $84,700
 28th: $81,400
 29th: $78,100
 30th: $74,800
 31st: $71,500
 32nd: $68,200
 33rd: $64,900
 34th: $62,150
 35th: $59,400
 36th: $56,650
 37th: $53,900
 38th: $51,700
 39th: $49,500
 40th: $47,300
 41st: $45,100
 42nd: $42,900
 43rd: $40,700
 44th: $38,500
 45th: $36,300
 46th: $34,100
 47th: $31,900
 48th: $30,140
 49th: $28,600
 50th: $27,720

