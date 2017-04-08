Saturday April 8th, 2017
Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters join jam-packed leaderboard
After the previous two Masters winners have taken home the same amount, the 2017 champ will see a sizable increase in his paycheck.
The Masters announced an $11 million purse for the 81st playing of the tournament, and the winner will receive $1.98 million. Danny Willett and Jordan Spieth both won $1.8 million for winning the last two years. The runner-up wins $1.188 million, and third place receives $748,000.
The purse breakdown for the top 50 is listed below, and those outside of the top 50 will receive a payout ranging downward from $27,060.
1st: $1,980,000
2nd: $1,188,000
3rd: $748,000
4th: $528,000
5th: $440,000
6th: $396,000
7th: $368,500
8th: $341,000
9th: $319,000
10th: $297,000
11th: $275,000
12th: $253,000
13th: $231,000
14th: $209,000
15th: $198,000
16th: $187,000
17th: $176,000
18th: $165,000
19th: $154,000
20th: $143,000
21st: $132,000
22nd: $123,200
23rd: $114,400
24th: $105,600
25th: $96,800
26th: $88,000
27th: $84,700
28th: $81,400
29th: $78,100
30th: $74,800
31st: $71,500
32nd: $68,200
33rd: $64,900
34th: $62,150
35th: $59,400
36th: $56,650
37th: $53,900
38th: $51,700
39th: $49,500
40th: $47,300
41st: $45,100
42nd: $42,900
43rd: $40,700
44th: $38,500
45th: $36,300
46th: $34,100
47th: $31,900
48th: $30,140
49th: $28,600
50th: $27,720
