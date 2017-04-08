Masters 2017 tee times, pairings for final round

2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Three rounds have been played at the 2017 Masters, and Sunday's finale is setting up to be a memorable one. Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia are tied atop the leaderboard at six under, with numerous dangerous players nipping at their heels, including Rickie Fowler, who is one behind, and Jordan Spieth, who is two back at four under. See the full list of tee times and pairings below.
TV SCHEDULE (EST)
Sunday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)
FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES (EST)
10:05 a.m. – Ernie Els
10:15 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Larry Mize
10:25 a.m. – Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger
10:35 a.m. – Curtis Luck (A), James Hahn
10:45 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Louis Oosthuizen
10:55 a.m. – Ross Fisher, Daniel Summerhays
11:05 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Byeong Hun An
11:15 a.m. – Brendan Steele, J.B. Holmes
11:25 a.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Emiliano Grillo
11:45 a.m. – Stewart Hagestad (A), Daniel Berger
11:55 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Brian Stuard
12:05 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace
12:15 p.m. – Steve Stricker, Hideki Matsuyama
12:25 p.m. – Jason Day, Justin Thomas
12:35 p.m. – Bill Haas, Phil Mickelson
12:45 p.m. – Pat Perez, Russell Henley
12:55 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Brooks Koepka
1:05 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Fred Couples
1:25 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker
1:35 p.m. – Jon Rahm, William McGirt
1:45 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy
1:55 p.m. – Paul Casey, Soren Kjeldsen
2:05 p.m. – Lee Westwood, Thomas Pieters
2:15 p.m. – Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel
2:25 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman
2:35 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
2:45 p.m. – Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia