Masters 2017 tee times, pairings for final round

See the full list of tee times for the final round of the 2017 Masters below.

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Three rounds have been played at the 2017 Masters, and Sunday's finale is setting up to be a memorable one. Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia are tied atop the leaderboard at six under, with numerous dangerous players nipping at their heels, including Rickie Fowler, who is one behind, and Jordan Spieth, who is two back at four under. See the full list of tee times and pairings below.

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Sunday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)

FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES (EST)

10:05 a.m. – Ernie Els

10:15 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Larry Mize

10:25 a.m. – Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger

10:35 a.m. – Curtis Luck (A), James Hahn

10:45 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Louis Oosthuizen

10:55 a.m. – Ross Fisher, Daniel Summerhays

11:05 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Byeong Hun An

11:15 a.m. – Brendan Steele, J.B. Holmes

11:25 a.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Emiliano Grillo

11:45 a.m. – Stewart Hagestad (A), Daniel Berger

11:55 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Brian Stuard

12:05 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

12:15 p.m. – Steve Stricker, Hideki Matsuyama

12:25 p.m. – Jason Day, Justin Thomas

12:35 p.m. – Bill Haas, Phil Mickelson

12:45 p.m. – Pat Perez, Russell Henley

12:55 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Brooks Koepka

1:05 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Fred Couples

1:25 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker

1:35 p.m. – Jon Rahm, William McGirt

1:45 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy

1:55 p.m. – Paul Casey, Soren Kjeldsen

2:05 p.m. – Lee Westwood, Thomas Pieters

2:15 p.m. – Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel

2:25 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman

2:35 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

2:45 p.m. – Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia