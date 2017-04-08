Tour & News

Bubba Watson rips golf writer, then apologizes in Twitter video

Kevin Cunningham
2 hours ago
Bubba Watson in his Twitter apology video.
@bubbawatson

Bubba Watson uncharacteristically missed the cut Friday at the 2017 Masters, the first Masters MC of his career. Naturally, Watson was not in a good mood after his second round, and he decided to take his frustration out on a reporter covering the event.

When Gene Sapakoff of the Charleston Port and Courier asked the two-time Masters champion why he had struggled this week at Augusta, Watson replied, "Golf is tough; I don’t know if you’ve ever played it. But writing articles is easy."

The comments quickly garnered a wave of criticism, so Watson took to Twitter and posted an apology video for his 'bad joke.'

"What I was saying to the reporter is, 'Golf is hard.' So if he tried to play golf, it would be very tough. Writing an article is a little easier for him than it is for me. It was a joke." He finished saying, "Obviously I made a bad joke, just like I played bad golf this week."

You can watch Watson's full video apology below.

