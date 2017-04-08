Bubba Watson rips golf writer, then apologizes in Twitter video

Bubba Watson uncharacteristically missed the cut Friday at the 2017 Masters, the first Masters MC of his career. Naturally, Watson was not in a good mood after his second round, and he decided to take his frustration out on a reporter covering the event.

When Gene Sapakoff of the Charleston Port and Courier asked the two-time Masters champion why he had struggled this week at Augusta, Watson replied, "Golf is tough; I don’t know if you’ve ever played it. But writing articles is easy."

The comments quickly garnered a wave of criticism, so Watson took to Twitter and posted an apology video for his 'bad joke.'

"What I was saying to the reporter is, 'Golf is hard.' So if he tried to play golf, it would be very tough. Writing an article is a little easier for him than it is for me. It was a joke." He finished saying, "Obviously I made a bad joke, just like I played bad golf this week."

You can watch Watson's full video apology below.