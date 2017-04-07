WATCH: Phil Mickelson asked his caddie to tend the flag from 61 yards away

AUGUSTA, Ga. — There's never a dull moment with Phil Mickelson.

While playing the par-5 13th during the second round of the Masters on Friday, Mickelson was in the fairway and 61 yards from the pin after his second shot. But Lefty thought he could hole it, so of course he had his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, hop over Rae's Creek and tend the flag — again, from 61 yards away.

The crowd loved it, and although it wasn't a flag-pulling-worthy shot, Mickelson still stuck it close, just right and short of the pin. He made the four-foot putt for birdie to move to three under for the tournament, but he bogeyed three of the last five coming in. He's even par for the tournament and four off the lead after 36 holes. Check out the video below.