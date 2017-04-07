WATCH: Branden Grace cans 91-yard wedge for eagle at Masters

South African Branden Grace has only one win on the PGA Tour, and his best finish at the Masters was T18 in 2015. But that all could change if he pures a few more wedges like the one he hit on Augusta's par-5 15th hole Friday.

Grace arrived at the 15th two over for the day and six over for the tournament, dangerously close to missed-cut territory. He stroked his tee shot 264 yards into the fairway and then laid up to 91 yards. He'd only need one more to finish the hole. With a wedge in his hands, Grace knocked his third shot well past the flag, then spun it back into the cup for an unlikely eagle, the first of the tournament at the 15th. Watch the shot below.