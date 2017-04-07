Tour & News

Tom Watson isn't ready to leave the Masters and Augusta, not yet

Michael Bamberger
Friday April 7th, 2017
Tom Watson, shown in his last Masters in 2016, still can't stay away from Augusta National during this special week.
Kohjiro Kinno/SI

AUGUSTA, Ga.—The wind was blowing straight out of the press building to the bleachers behind the practice tee. This was on Friday, in the glare of midafternoon. A lone player was on the range, stretching his muscular frame this way and that. Displayed on a manual leader board, amid the bowing loblollies and just beyond the caddie clubhouse, were the names of various red-numbered golfers representing all the popular demographic groups: Rickie Fowler, a twentysomething; Will McGirt, a thirtysomething; Charley Hoffman, a fortysomething; Fred Couples, a fiftysomething. And there on the range was a man with more major victories than the entire leader board put together: Tom Watson, 67.

For the first time since 1975, Watson is not playing in the tournament that defined his life, at least on this side of the Atlantic. But being a two-time Masters champion has its privileges, and one of them is all-week access to the driving range. The morning was too cold, even for Watson, but now it was in the mid-50s or a little warmer. Fifty-eight, let's call it, and blowing.

Watson was never one to linger between shots, and he was hitting one 3-iron after another. Pure pick—no divot. A swing so on plane it would have left Hogan smiling. Bam, bam, bam, bam. Left-heel fade shots that went maybe 170 yards. Right-heel trap draws that went 185. Bam, bam, bam, bam. A swing (it's been said many times) that will not quit. A dozen, maybe 15 spectators, watched. A master at work, preparing for next week.

Next week: a senior event down the road in suburban Atlanta called the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, at TPC Sugarloaf. Fifty-four holes, no cut, guaranteed paycheck. Quarter horses, one of Watson's hobbies, are expensive, plus he still enjoys competition of various kinds. (He has six senior majors.) He shows cutting horses professionally. A recent second-place finish in a six-person event got him $183.

On the Augusta National tournament range, Watson looked like there was no place he'd rather be, but that of course is a lie. He would have liked to be on the course, a few hundred yards away. He'd like to have been on the leader board. But he stopped playing last year for real and in his mind some years before that. You can't make cuts at the Masters when 18 is a driver and a wood, and the 1st is about the same. In his prime, Watson played the last with a driver and an 8-iron. Driver and a 5-iron, when he won in '81, in a brisk wind. He always liked the wind. Growing up in Kansas City will do it.

 

In what many consider the greatest Masters ever, Jack Nicklaus, at 46, fired a final-round 65 to win his sixth green jacket at the 1986 Masters.
SI's 100 Best Masters Photos
In what many consider the greatest Masters ever, Jack Nicklaus, at 46, fired a final-round 65 to win his sixth green jacket at the 1986 Masters.
John Iacono/SI
Tigers Woods tees off on 18 during the final round of the 2001 Masters.
Tiger Woods
Tigers Woods tees off on 18 during the final round of the 2001 Masters.
Fred Vuich/SI
Ben Hogan was the first golfer to grace the cover of SI from the Masters.
Ben Hogan
Ben Hogan was the first golfer to grace the cover of SI from the Masters.
Malcolm L. Wister/SI
In one of the greatest Masters ever, Ben Hogan (pictured) lost by one stroke to Sam Snead in an 18-hole playoff in 1954.
Ben Hogan
In one of the greatest Masters ever, Ben Hogan (pictured) lost by one stroke to Sam Snead in an 18-hole playoff in 1954.
Mark Kauffman/SI
Ben Hogan missed the cut at Augusta for the only time in his career in 1957.
Ben Hogan
Ben Hogan missed the cut at Augusta for the only time in his career in 1957.
John G. Zimmerman/SI
Sam Snead lost a three-stroke lead and finished in second place in '57. He had previously won the Masters in 1949, '52 and '54.
Sam Snead
Sam Snead lost a three-stroke lead and finished in second place in '57. He had previously won the Masters in 1949, '52 and '54.
John Zimmerman/SI
Arnold Palmer birdied the final two holes in 1960 to win his second green jacket.
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer birdied the final two holes in 1960 to win his second green jacket.
John G. Zimmerman/SI
Arnold Palmer with the media after his win in '60.
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer with the media after his win in '60.
John G. Zimmerman/SI
Jack Nicklaus tied for 15th at the 1962 Masters.
Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus tied for 15th at the 1962 Masters.
John G. Zimmerman/SI
Jack Nicklaus celebrated with his father, Charles, after winning in 1963.
Jack and Charles Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus celebrated with his father, Charles, after winning in 1963.
James Drake/SI
Arnold Palmer at the scorer's table after his win in 1964.
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer at the scorer's table after his win in 1964.
James Drake/SI
Jack Nicklaus helps Arnold Palmer into his fourth and final green jacket.
Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer
Jack Nicklaus helps Arnold Palmer into his fourth and final green jacket.
James Drake/SI
Palmer cruised to a six-shot win for his final Masters title.
Arnold Palmer
Palmer cruised to a six-shot win for his final Masters title.
James Drake/SI
Jack Nicklaus shot rounds of 67, 71, 64 and 69 during his victory in 1965.
Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus shot rounds of 67, 71, 64 and 69 during his victory in 1965.
Marvin E. Newman/SI
Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer exchanged green jackets for the fourth straight year in '65.
Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer
Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer exchanged green jackets for the fourth straight year in '65.
James Drake/SI
Jack Nicklaus defeated Gary Player and Arnold Palmer by nine strokes.
Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus defeated Gary Player and Arnold Palmer by nine strokes.
James Drake/SI
The record nine-stroke win by Jack Nicklaus in 1965 stood until 1997. That's when .... (<italics>next frame</italics>)
Jack Nicklaus
The record nine-stroke win by Jack Nicklaus in 1965 stood until 1997. That's when .... (next frame)
Marvin E. Newman/SI
Tiger Woods threw his signature fist pump after sinking the winning putt for his first major, a 12-stroke victory.
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods threw his signature fist pump after sinking the winning putt for his first major, a 12-stroke victory.
John Iacono/SI
Tiger Woods made his way through the patrons to give his father and mother hugs after winning his first Masters.
Tiger Woods and parents
Tiger Woods made his way through the patrons to give his father and mother hugs after winning his first Masters.
Bob Martin/SI
Nicklaus birdied the par-3 16th on his way to a thrilling Masters win over Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf in 1975.
Jack Nicklaus
Nicklaus birdied the par-3 16th on his way to a thrilling Masters win over Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf in 1975.
Stephen Green Armytage/SI
Larry Mize, an Augusta native, hit one of the greatest shots in major championship history when he chipped in on the second playoff hole to beat Greg Norman in 1987.
Larry Mize
Larry Mize, an Augusta native, hit one of the greatest shots in major championship history when he chipped in on the second playoff hole to beat Greg Norman in 1987.
John Iacono/SI
Nick Faldo holed a long birdie putt in near darkness on the second playoff hole to win the 1989 Masters.
Nick Faldo
Nick Faldo holed a long birdie putt in near darkness on the second playoff hole to win the 1989 Masters.
Heinz Kluetmeier/SI
Ian Woosnam made a par on 18 to edge Jose Maria Olazabal by one at the 1991 Masters.
Ian Woosnam
Ian Woosnam made a par on 18 to edge Jose Maria Olazabal by one at the 1991 Masters.
John Iacono/SI
A week after burying his mentor, Harvey Penick, Crenshaw won his second green jacket.
Ben Crenshaw
A week after burying his mentor, Harvey Penick, Crenshaw won his second green jacket.
John Biever/SI
Greg Norman started the final day with a six-shot lead, but shot a final-round 78 to lose another chance at a green jacket.
Greg Norman
Greg Norman started the final day with a six-shot lead, but shot a final-round 78 to lose another chance at a green jacket.
John Biever/SI
Vijay Singh greeted his son, Qass, just off the 18th green after winning in 2000.
Vijay Singh
Vijay Singh greeted his son, Qass, just off the 18th green after winning in 2000.
John Biever/SI
Woods and caddie Steve Williams celebrated Tiger's victory at the 2001 Masters, his fourth-straight major victory, now known as the "Tiger Slam."
Tiger Woods, Steve Williams
Woods and caddie Steve Williams celebrated Tiger's victory at the 2001 Masters, his fourth-straight major victory, now known as the "Tiger Slam."
John Biever/SI
Mike Weir became the first major champion from Canada, and the first left-handed player to win the Masters, in 2003.
Mike Weir
Mike Weir became the first major champion from Canada, and the first left-handed player to win the Masters, in 2003.
Al Tielemans/SI
Mickelson birdied five of the last seven holes, including the 16th (pictured), to beat Ernie Els by one stroke for his first green jacket.
Phil Mickelson
Mickelson birdied five of the last seven holes, including the 16th (pictured), to beat Ernie Els by one stroke for his first green jacket.
Simon Bruty/SI
Phil Mickelson birdied the 18th hole to win his first major, at the 2004 Masters.
Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson birdied the 18th hole to win his first major, at the 2004 Masters.
Robert Beck/SI
Mickelson ended his major drought at age 33.
Phil Mickelson
Mickelson ended his major drought at age 33.
John Biever/SI
Mickelson made his way through the crowd after holing out for the win.
Phil Mickelson
Mickelson made his way through the crowd after holing out for the win.
Bob Martin/SI
Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams celebrated after Woods chipped in for birdie on the 16th hole of the 2005 Masters.
Tiger Woods, Steve Williams
Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams celebrated after Woods chipped in for birdie on the 16th hole of the 2005 Masters.
Neil Leifer/SI
Tiger Woods won his fourth green jacket -- and his ninth major -- at the 2005 Masters.
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods won his fourth green jacket -- and his ninth major -- at the 2005 Masters.
Al Tielemans/SI
Bubba Watson hit a shot for the ages in a playoff against Louis Oosthuizen in 2012. Stuck in the trees on the right side of the 10th hole, and 162 yards from the hole, Watson played a 40-yard hook shot to the green and two-putted for par to win the tournament.
Bubba Watson
Bubba Watson hit a shot for the ages in a playoff against Louis Oosthuizen in 2012. Stuck in the trees on the right side of the 10th hole, and 162 yards from the hole, Watson played a 40-yard hook shot to the green and two-putted for par to win the tournament.
John Biever/SI
Augusta National patrons celebrated as Bubba Watson sank a one-foot putt on the first playoff hole to win the 2012 Masters.
Bubba Watson
Augusta National patrons celebrated as Bubba Watson sank a one-foot putt on the first playoff hole to win the 2012 Masters.
Robert Beck/SI
Jack Nicklaus finished eighth in 1970.
Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus finished eighth in 1970.
Neil Leifer/SI
Nicklaus was the only player to finish under par when he won his fourth green jacket in 1972.
Jack Nicklaus
Nicklaus was the only player to finish under par when he won his fourth green jacket in 1972.
Neil Leifer/SI
Nicklaus shot rounds of 68, 67, 73 and 68 in his thrilling Masters win over Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf in 1975.
Jack Nicklaus
Nicklaus shot rounds of 68, 67, 73 and 68 in his thrilling Masters win over Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf in 1975.
Neil Leifer/SI
After opening with rounds of 67 and 69, Jack Nicklaus faded on the weekend and tied for third at the 1976 Masters.
Jack Nicklaus
After opening with rounds of 67 and 69, Jack Nicklaus faded on the weekend and tied for third at the 1976 Masters.
Neil Leifer/SI
Nicklaus' sixth Masters victory was also his 18th-career major title.
Jack Nicklaus
Nicklaus' sixth Masters victory was also his 18th-career major title.
Michael O'Bryon/SI
Jack Nicklaus made the cut at the Masters for the final time in 2000.
Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus made the cut at the Masters for the final time in 2000.
Bob Martin/SI
Jack Nicklaus played in his final Masters in 2005.
Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus played in his final Masters in 2005.
John Biever/SI
In 1966, Palmer finished two stokes out of a playoff.
Arnold Palmer
In 1966, Palmer finished two stokes out of a playoff.
Neil Leifer/SI
Palmer finished five strokes behind 1967 champion Gay Brewer Jr.
Arnold Palmer
Palmer finished five strokes behind 1967 champion Gay Brewer Jr.
Neil Leifer/SI
Arnold Palmer still had his army following along in 1995.
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer still had his army following along in 1995.
John Iacono/SI
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods played a practice round together in 1996.
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods played a practice round together in 1996.
Jacqueline Duvoisin/SI
Arnold Palmer, a four-time champion, played his final round at the Masters on April 9, 2004. He competed in the tournament 50 times.
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer, a four-time champion, played his final round at the Masters on April 9, 2004. He competed in the tournament 50 times.
Fred Vuich/SI
Palmer placed his ball and glove in his locker after playing his final round.
Arnold Palmer
Palmer placed his ball and glove in his locker after playing his final round.
Fred Vuich/SI
Sam Snead, Gene Sarazen and Byron Nelson served as honorary starters at the 1993 Masters.
Sam Snead, Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson
Sam Snead, Gene Sarazen and Byron Nelson served as honorary starters at the 1993 Masters.
Jacqueline Duvoisin/SI
An overhead shot of the 18th green in 1960.
Augusta National
An overhead shot of the 18th green in 1960.
John G. Zimmerman/SI
In 1968, Roberto De Vicenzo missed out on a playoff with Bob Goalby when he returned an incorrect scorecard.
Roberto De Vicenzo
In 1968, Roberto De Vicenzo missed out on a playoff with Bob Goalby when he returned an incorrect scorecard.
Neil Leifer/SI
George Archer won his only major championship at the 1969 Masters.
George Archer
George Archer won his only major championship at the 1969 Masters.
Tony Triolo/SI
Billy Casper defeated Gene Littler, 69-74, in an 18-hole playoff in 1970.
Billy Casper
Billy Casper defeated Gene Littler, 69-74, in an 18-hole playoff in 1970.
Neil Leifer/SI
In 1973, Ben Crenshaw tied for 24th in his second Masters.
Ben Crenshaw
In 1973, Ben Crenshaw tied for 24th in his second Masters.
John D. Hanlon/SI
Gary Player won his second green jacket at the 1974 Masters.
Gary Player
Gary Player won his second green jacket at the 1974 Masters.
Heinz Kluetmeier/SI
In 1975, Lee Elder became the first African-American to play in the Masters.
Lee Elder
In 1975, Lee Elder became the first African-American to play in the Masters.
Neil Leifer/SI
Gary Player tied for 28th in 1976.
Gary Player
Gary Player tied for 28th in 1976.
Jerry Cooke/SI
Raymond Floyd cruised to his second major title at the 1976 Masters.
Raymond Floyd
Raymond Floyd cruised to his second major title at the 1976 Masters.
Neil Leifer/SI
Tom Watson captured his first of two green jackets in '77.
Tom Watson
Tom Watson captured his first of two green jackets in '77.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Tom Watson edged Jack Nicklaus by two strokes in '77.
Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus
Tom Watson edged Jack Nicklaus by two strokes in '77.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Lee Trevino tied for 14th after a final-round 74 in 1978.
Lee Trevino
Lee Trevino tied for 14th after a final-round 74 in 1978.
Tony Triolo/SI
In 1978, Gary Player shot a final-round 64 and came from seven shots back in the final round to win his third Masters.
Gary Player
In 1978, Gary Player shot a final-round 64 and came from seven shots back in the final round to win his third Masters.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Gary Player birdied seven of the final 10 holes to win by one in 1978.
Gary Player
Gary Player birdied seven of the final 10 holes to win by one in 1978.
Tony Triolo/SI
In 1979, Fuzzy Zoeller won the first sudden-death playoff at the Masters. He birdied the second playoff hole (No. 11) to beat Ed Sneed and Tom Watson.
Fuzzy Zoeller
In 1979, Fuzzy Zoeller won the first sudden-death playoff at the Masters. He birdied the second playoff hole (No. 11) to beat Ed Sneed and Tom Watson.
John Iacono/SI
Seve Ballesteros made 23 birdies on his way to winning the 1980 Masters by four shots.
Seve Ballesteros
Seve Ballesteros made 23 birdies on his way to winning the 1980 Masters by four shots.
John Iacono/SI
Greg Norman finished fourth at the 1981 Masters.
Greg Norman
Greg Norman finished fourth at the 1981 Masters.
John Iacono/SI
Craig Stadler blew a six-shot lead on the final nine holes, but he beat Don Pohl on the first playoff hole to win in 1982.
Craig Stadler
Craig Stadler blew a six-shot lead on the final nine holes, but he beat Don Pohl on the first playoff hole to win in 1982.
John Iacono/SI
Ben Crenshaw won his first Masters title in 1984. He shot a final-round 68 to beat Tom Watson by two.
Ben Crenshaw
Ben Crenshaw won his first Masters title in 1984. He shot a final-round 68 to beat Tom Watson by two.
John Iacono/SI
Bernhard Langer captured his first green jacket in 1985.
Bernhard Langer
Bernhard Langer captured his first green jacket in 1985.
John Iacono/SI
Tom Watson tied for sixth in 1986.
Tom Watson
Tom Watson tied for sixth in 1986.
John Iacono/SI
Nick Faldo graces the cover of SI after winning his first Masters in 1989, downing Scott Hoch in a sudden-death playoff.
Nick Faldo
Nick Faldo graces the cover of SI after winning his first Masters in 1989, downing Scott Hoch in a sudden-death playoff.
Heinz Kluetmeier/SI
Seve Ballesteros finished two strokes out of a playoff in 1989.
Seve Ballesteros
Seve Ballesteros finished two strokes out of a playoff in 1989.
John Iacono/SI
Ian Woosnam helps Fred Couples into his green jacket in '92. For the win, Couples earned $270,000.
Fred Couples, Ian Woosnam
Ian Woosnam helps Fred Couples into his green jacket in '92. For the win, Couples earned $270,000.
John Iacono/SI
Fred Couples made eight pars and one birdie on the back nine on Sunday to hold off Ray Floyd.
Fred Couples
Fred Couples made eight pars and one birdie on the back nine on Sunday to hold off Ray Floyd.
John Iacono/SI
Fred Couples landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated after his Masters victory in '92. It's the only major title of his career.
Fred Couples
Fred Couples landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated after his Masters victory in '92. It's the only major title of his career.
John Iacono/SI
In 1993, Bernhard Langer couldn't coax in this putt on 18, but later in the week he'd close out his second Masters title by four shots over Chip Beck.
Bernhard Langer
In 1993, Bernhard Langer couldn't coax in this putt on 18, but later in the week he'd close out his second Masters title by four shots over Chip Beck.
John Iacono/SI
In 1994, Jose Maria Olazabal joined Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to win the Masters.
Jose Maria Olazabal
In 1994, Jose Maria Olazabal joined Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to win the Masters.
John Iacono/SI
Tiger Woods made his Masters debut in 1995 as the reigning U.S. Amateur champ.
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods made his Masters debut in 1995 as the reigning U.S. Amateur champ.
Bob Martin/SI
A view of the par-3 16th at the 1995 Masters.
Augusta National
A view of the par-3 16th at the 1995 Masters.
Bob Martin/SI
Nick Faldo fired a 67 in the final round of the 1996 Masters to beat Greg Norman by five shots.
Nick Faldo
Nick Faldo fired a 67 in the final round of the 1996 Masters to beat Greg Norman by five shots.
John Iacono/SI
Tiger Woods embraced his caddie Mike "Fluff" Cowan after the final putt dropped for his first Masters victory, in '97.
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods embraced his caddie Mike "Fluff" Cowan after the final putt dropped for his first Masters victory, in '97.
Robert Beck/SI
Tiger Woods hit a shot off the pine straw on his way to victory.
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods hit a shot off the pine straw on his way to victory.
Robert Beck/SI
Nick Faldo put the green jacket on Tiger Woods after his 12-stroke victory.
Nick Faldo, Tiger Woods
Nick Faldo put the green jacket on Tiger Woods after his 12-stroke victory.
John Biever/SI
Phil Mickelson finished T6 in his sixth start at the Masters, in 1999.
Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson finished T6 in his sixth start at the Masters, in 1999.
Bob Martin/SI
The 1998 Masters champion, Mark O'Meara had some trouble getting out of a bunker during the 2000 tournament.
Mark O'Meara
The 1998 Masters champion, Mark O'Meara had some trouble getting out of a bunker during the 2000 tournament.
John Biever/SI
Patrons watched the action at the par-5 15th during the 2000 Masters.
Masters Overhead
Patrons watched the action at the par-5 15th during the 2000 Masters.
John Biever/SI
Phil Mickelson finished third in 2001. It was the third of eight consecutive Masters top 10s by Lefty.
Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson finished third in 2001. It was the third of eight consecutive Masters top 10s by Lefty.
Robert Beck/SI
Tiger Woods hit a wild recovery shot during the 2002 tournament.
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods hit a wild recovery shot during the 2002 tournament.
Simon Bruty/SI
Woods defended his title in 2002 for his third green jacket.
Tiger Woods
Woods defended his title in 2002 for his third green jacket.
Al Tielemans/SI
Zach Johnson's final score of 289 in 2007 tied the highest winning total ever at the Masters.
Zach Johnson
Zach Johnson's final score of 289 in 2007 tied the highest winning total ever at the Masters.
Al Tielemans/SI
Woods broke his club hitting from behind a tree on the 11th hole Sunday at the 2007 Masters. Woods tied for second.
Tiger Woods
Woods broke his club hitting from behind a tree on the 11th hole Sunday at the 2007 Masters. Woods tied for second.
Robert Beck/SI
Despite a final-round 75, Trevor Immelman won the 2008 Masters by three strokes over Woods.
Trevor Immelman
Despite a final-round 75, Trevor Immelman won the 2008 Masters by three strokes over Woods.
Fred Vuich/SI
Trevor Immelman joined fellow South African Player as Masters champions.
Trevor Immelman
Trevor Immelman joined fellow South African Player as Masters champions.
Fred Vuich/SI
Mickelson finished fifth at the 2008 Masters. Mickelson has finished in the top 10 at the Masters 14 times.
Phil Mickelson
Mickelson finished fifth at the 2008 Masters. Mickelson has finished in the top 10 at the Masters 14 times.
Robert Beck/SI
Angel Cabrera became the first Masters champion from South America when he won in a playoff in 2009.
Angel Cabrera
Angel Cabrera became the first Masters champion from South America when he won in a playoff in 2009.
Fred Vuich/SI
Rory McIlroy led the 2011 Masters after 54 holes, but he shot a final-80 to finish tied for 15th.
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy led the 2011 Masters after 54 holes, but he shot a final-80 to finish tied for 15th.
Robert Beck/SI
Phil Mickelson's purple shirt matched the azaleas on the 13th hole during the first round of the 2011 Masters.
Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson's purple shirt matched the azaleas on the 13th hole during the first round of the 2011 Masters.
John Biever/SI
Charl Schwartzel birdied the final four holes to win his first major title.
Charl Schwartzel
Charl Schwartzel birdied the final four holes to win his first major title.
John Biever/SI
Mowers worked before dawn at Augusta National Golf Club during the 2012 Masters.
Augusta National
Mowers worked before dawn at Augusta National Golf Club during the 2012 Masters.
Fred Vuich/SI
SI's 100 Best Masters Photos
1 100
Close
expandIcon
1 100
Close

John Minkley was one of the spectators. He's been on the 1st tee at Tour events for 40 years, counting clubs and checking ball brands for the Darrell Survey. "To me, Tom is always in the moment," Minkley said to the guy seated next to him. He got this next bit from a teaching pro and shared it because he said it reminded him of Watson: "If you think about the future, you'll be anxious. If you think about the past, you'll be depressed. If you're thinking about the present, you'll have peace." Watching Watson, you couldn't know what he was thinking, of course. But the shots were coming fast, and the strikes were pure. It looked like peace from the bleachers, anyway.

David Leadbetter, the golf instructor, walked by, watched Watson make some swings, asked him a question or two. Watson seemed in no rush to end the conversation. Leadbetter taught Nick Faldo, Nick Price, Greg Norman, men Watson beat and to whom he lost. Will McGirt walked by, safely in the house at two under par, in striking position, two behind the leaders. They talked for several minutes. "I love this wind!" McGirt said. "I hope it keeps blowing!" Watson knows the feeling well. Charley Hoffman's caddie, Brett Waldman—a good golfer and, like Watson, a Kansas City native—stopped to say hello. Leadbetter came back with one of his pupils, An Byeong-hun of South Korea, and introduced him to Watson. They talked about the swing and his play: 76-73, his first Masters cut. Is there somebody who could give a new guy better advice?

Watson hit some wedges, some hybrids, some 3-woods, some drivers. His green-and-white Callaway bag was on the ground, staying under the wind. No caddie, no family members, no teacher. Of course not. Just Watson and all that talent and all that experience. A lifetime.

He hit his last ball, returned the few clubs he had hit to their slots, covered the long clubs in his old-school pom-pom headcovers. Now there was a second golfer on the range, Bernd Wiesberger, a tall and slender Austrian. In Watson's day, few golfers swung like Wiesberger, all upper body, very little lower body. With Watson, the body and the arms cleared. It wasn't a hit. It was a swing. He walked up to Wiesberger and said, "How's it going here?" He has not always been the warmest or most outgoing of men. He watched a few swings, signed a few autographs, talked to a club pro. Carrying his own bag, he called it a day. Masters Saturday, Masters Sunday, a locker in the Champions Room. Atlanta, followed by Branson, Mo., for the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Three hours from home for Watson. Three hours from his horses. Sixtysomething. Still a touring pro.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN