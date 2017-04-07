WATCH: Rory McIlroy ends Round 2 of Masters with awful luck

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy's quest to get into contention at the 81st Masters hit an unlucky bump in the road on Friday.

Trying to close out his round, McIlroy was 140 yards from the pin as he stood in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole. He swung and watched his ball track toward the pin, but it struck the base of the flagstick and, coupled with the spin and slope of the putting surface, ricocheted off the front of the green and down the hill, finally stopping a full 22 yards from the pin.

From there he chipped on and missed his par putt, ending with a disappointing bogey to shoot a one-over 73. McIlroy is one over for the tournament. Check out his unlucky shot on the 18th below.