Masters 2017 tee times, pairings for Saturday round

Friday April 7th, 2017
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The second round of the Masters was a rollercoaster for some players, with Sergio Garcia racing to the top of leaderboard and Rory McIlroy facing an unlucky break on the 18th. At the end of the day, Garcia was tied for the lead at four under alongside Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman and Thomas Pieters. Jason Day kicks off the third round at 10:20 a.m. EST playing with a marker. Hoffman and Garcia tee off in the final group at 3:00 p.m. See the full list of tee times and pairings below.
TV SCHEDULE (EST)
Saturday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)
SATURDAY TEE TIMES (EST)
10:20 a.m.: Jason Day
10:30 a.m.: Daniel Berger; Branden Grace
10:40 a.m.: J. B. Holmes; Francesco Molinari
10:50 a.m.: Curtis Luck; Larry Mize
11:00 a.m.: James Hahn; Ross Fisher
11:10 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick; Brandt Snedeker
11:20 a.m.: Kevin Kisner; Andy Sullivan
11:30 a.m.: Daniel Summerhays; Adam Hadwin
11:40 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo; Justin Thomas
12:00 p.m.: Byeong Hun An; Bernd Wiesberger
12:10 p.m.: Steve Stricker; Louis Oosthuizen
12:20 p.m.: Brooks Koepka; Pat Perez
12:30 p.m.: Kevin Chappell; Paul Casey
12:40 p.m.: Brian Stuard; Stewart Hagestad
12:50 p.m.: Russell Henley; Brendan Steele
1:00 p.m.: Bill Haas; Jimmy Walker
1:10 p.m.: Lee Westwood; Marc Leishman
1:20 p.m.: Ernie Els; Jason Dufner
1:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama; Martin Kaymer
1:50 p.m.: Soren Kjeldsen; Charl Schwartzel
2:00 p.m.: Matt Kuchar; Rory McIlroy
2:10 p.m.: Jordan Spieth; Phil Mickelson
2:20 p.m.: Justin Rose; Adam Scott
2:30 p.m.: Jon Rahm; Fred Couples
2:40 p.m.: William McGirt; Ryan Moore
2:50 p.m.: Thomas Pieters; Rickie Fowler
3:00 p.m.: Charley Hoffman; Sergio Garcia