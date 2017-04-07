Masters 2017 tee times, pairings for Saturday round

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The second round of the Masters was a rollercoaster for some players, with Sergio Garcia racing to the top of leaderboard and Rory McIlroy facing an unlucky break on the 18th. At the end of the day, Garcia was tied for the lead at four under alongside Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman and Thomas Pieters. Jason Day kicks off the third round at 10:20 a.m. EST playing with a marker. Hoffman and Garcia tee off in the final group at 3:00 p.m. See the full list of tee times and pairings below.

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Saturday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)

SATURDAY TEE TIMES (EST)

10:20 a.m.: Jason Day

10:30 a.m.: Daniel Berger; Branden Grace

10:40 a.m.: J. B. Holmes; Francesco Molinari

10:50 a.m.: Curtis Luck; Larry Mize

11:00 a.m.: James Hahn; Ross Fisher

11:10 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick; Brandt Snedeker

11:20 a.m.: Kevin Kisner; Andy Sullivan

11:30 a.m.: Daniel Summerhays; Adam Hadwin

11:40 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo; Justin Thomas

12:00 p.m.: Byeong Hun An; Bernd Wiesberger

12:10 p.m.: Steve Stricker; Louis Oosthuizen

12:20 p.m.: Brooks Koepka; Pat Perez

12:30 p.m.: Kevin Chappell; Paul Casey

12:40 p.m.: Brian Stuard; Stewart Hagestad

12:50 p.m.: Russell Henley; Brendan Steele

1:00 p.m.: Bill Haas; Jimmy Walker

1:10 p.m.: Lee Westwood; Marc Leishman

1:20 p.m.: Ernie Els; Jason Dufner

1:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama; Martin Kaymer

1:50 p.m.: Soren Kjeldsen; Charl Schwartzel

2:00 p.m.: Matt Kuchar; Rory McIlroy

2:10 p.m.: Jordan Spieth; Phil Mickelson

2:20 p.m.: Justin Rose; Adam Scott

2:30 p.m.: Jon Rahm; Fred Couples

2:40 p.m.: William McGirt; Ryan Moore

2:50 p.m.: Thomas Pieters; Rickie Fowler

3:00 p.m.: Charley Hoffman; Sergio Garcia