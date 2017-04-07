First of three-part film on life and career of Jack Nicklaus debuts Sunday after Masters

Jack Nicklaus plays his shot during the first tee ceremony prior to the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament.

A new documentary from the Golf Channel will tell the story of Jack Nicklaus' life, making use of testimony from two presidents and an array of professional athletes and golfers. The first of three parts of 'Jack' will air starting at 9 p.m. EST on Sunday night on the Golf Channel after Masters coverage concludes. Part 2 is Monday at 9 p.m. and Part 3 is Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Wayne Gretzky, Annika Sorenstam, and Bill Bellicheck, among others are featured in the film. The first part of the three-part film is called "Prodigy" and will focus on Nicklaus' childhood and early years at Ohio State.

Trump offers up unmitigated praise for Nicklaus in the film.

"People like Jack, they have a desire to win. They never give up, they never quit," he said. "He’s a man that’s led a truly exemplary life: his family, his work ethic, his championship status. He’s a very exceptional man."