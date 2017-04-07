In his second Masters, Hideto Tanihara struggled early and often, culminating in an awful shank Friday afternoon.

The tight lies of Augusta National can make fools out of even the greatest golfers on the planet. Hideto Tanihara is the course's most recent victim.

Tanihara was playing his third shot into the par-5 15th hole Friday, from a downhill lie 81 yards from the hole. He was 11 over for the event and seven over on his day. What happened next could happen to anyone. Check out the cringe-worthy shot below.

Tanihara would make bogey on the hole. In March, the Japanese golfer made headlines at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, where he made it to the semifinals.