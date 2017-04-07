Stenson, Willett, Bubba among notables to miss Masters cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Only one of last year's major winners will be around for the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.

Defending British Open champion Henrik Stenson and last year's green-jacket winner Danny Willett both missed the cut at the Masters. 2016 U.S. Open champion, Dustin Johnson, withdrew on Thursday with due to a back injury.

Thursday and Friday's windy conditions wreaked havoc on the game's best for the first major of the season, and Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler share the clubhouse lead at four under.

The cut line for the 81st Masters was six over, which ended the week for Stenson (77-75, eight over) and Willett (73-78, seven over), although Willett will need to stick around to hand over the jacket on Sunday night. Willett was 10 over on three holes in particular. He was six over on the par-4 1st hole — which included a quadruple bogey Friday — and bogeyed both the 11th and 18th Thursday and Friday.

Other notable players to miss the cut: two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson (eight over), Jim Furyk (seven over), Zach Johnson (seven over) and Patrick Reed (nine over).

Jason Day, Daniel Berger and J.B. Holmes were among those who made the cut on the number at six over.