WATCH: Phil Mickelson drops 42-foot bomb for eagle on second hole

Phil Mickelson lines up an eagle putt on the second hole Thursday at the Masters.

It didn't take long for the fireworks to start flying at the 2017 Masters. And who better to kick of the festivities than Phil Mickelson?

The three-time Masters champ has provided plenty of thrills at Augusta National, and it took just two holes for him to give the spectators their first jolt of this tournament.

Mickelson reached the par-5 second in two and was left with a tricky 42-footer for eagle. Never one to shy away from a challenge, he took dead aim and sank the putt for an eagle to quickly move to two under.

The 46-year-old hasn't won a major, or any tournament for that matter, since the 2013 British Open at Muirfield, but Lefty has been sharp so far in 2017. And given his experience and success at Augusta, anything can happen this week. A fourth green jacket would tie him with Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer for the second-most in history behind Jack Nicklaus's six titles.