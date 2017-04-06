Rickie Fowler starts strong at Masters but ends with double bogey

Rickie Fowler put himself in good position after a strong opening round at the Masters.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rickie Fowler made two early birdies but had a major blemish late to shoot a one-over 73 in the first round of the Masters on Thursday at windy Augusta National Golf Club.

Fowler got off to a hot start by birdieing the 2nd and 3rd holes. He bogeyed the par-4 7th but got it back with a birdie on 9 to shot a two-under 34 on the front.

After a bogey on 11, Fowler's birdie on 13 was erased with a bogey on 14. After an errant drive on 18, Fowler was forced to punch out and three-putted for double-bogey to end his day. Winds gusted over 20 mph for Fowler's back nine.

Russell Henley, Kevin Chappell and Andy Sullivan hold the clubhouse lead at one under.

Fowler shot a first-round 80 last year on his way to missing the cut. He was T12 in 2015 and T5 in 2014.

His second round begins at 1:19 p.m. Friday.

