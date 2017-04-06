Phil Mickelson shoots 71 in opening round of Masters

Phil Mickelson was all smiles after an early eagle on Thursday.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Phil Mickelson erased four bogeys during the middle of his opening round of the Masters with a strong start and finish to shoot a one-under 71 on Thursday at Augusta National.

Mickelson had a share of the clubhouse lead when he tapped in on 18. Russell Henley, Kevin Chappell, Andy Sullivan and Matthew Fitzpatrick also shot 71 as windy conditions prevented players from going low.

Mickelson made a 42-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 2nd hole and then moved to three under with a birdie on the 4th.

His hot start didn’t last, though, as he made back-to-back bogeys on 5 and 6 and again on 10 and 11. He rebounded with birdies on 13 and 16 to get back to under par and closed with a two-putt par on 18.

"It was great, anything at par or better today is a phenomenal score," Mickelson said.

Mickelson, who has won three green jackets, tees off at 1:52 p.m. on Friday for his second round.